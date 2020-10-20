Home Celebrity Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Fans Come For Her Over Offset Reconciliation:...
Celebrity

Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Fans Come For Her Over Offset Reconciliation: ‘People Are Making Rumors Up’

Alyssa Norwin

Cardi B has resorted to drastic measures amidst the buzz about her reconciliation with Offset — she fully disabled her Twitter account to avoid the backlash!

After Cardi B decided to take Offset back, despite filing for divorce in September, she received a lot of backlash from fans, who were convinced that he cheated on her (which Cardi has denied). However, the talk about the couple’s reunion hasn’t died down, and Cardi is OVER all the hate she, and Offset, been receiving. Things got so bad that she even decided to delete her Twitter account during the early hours of Oct. 18!

Cardi took to Instagram Live to explain her decision. “I’m so tired of y’all because I got to continuously explain myself,” she ranted. “I didn’t put my divorce out there — a f***ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up — oh this guy [Offset] has a girl pregnant, this and that — I have to address it. I’m tired of y’all clocking every f***ing thing.”

The rapper wasn’t only mad about the messages she’s received on Twitter, though. She’s also pissed at her fans for “harassing” Offset, as well as her best friend. “You started harassing my best friend on Twitter, telling her to give me advice and this and that,” Cardi continued. “I do whatever the f*** I want to do. I love my fans and I’m thankful and grateful for you, but some of y’all really acting like I sleep with y’all.”

She also made it clear that she has even bigger issues than whatever’s going on in her relationship with Offset right now. “My marriage is one of the least worries I have right now,” Cardi admitted. “I don’t have a manager. So I literally have to negotiate my own deals. I literally have to ask Offset for advice because I don’t have a manager.”

cardi b offet
Cardi B rocks a black leather dress while cozying up to Offset. (iamKevinWong.com / MEGA)

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in mid-September, but they reconciled less than one month later during her birthday weekend earlier this month. In a video from her party in Las Vegas, Cardi could be seen kissing her husband, who she shares a two-year-old daughterKulture, with. They also went to the strip club in Atlanta together for another birthday bash.

Since Offset cheated on Cardi the last time they broke up (at the end of 2017), fans were convinced that he had once again been unfaithful, which is where the unproven infidelity rumors began. However, Cardi explained that it was simply a lot of “fighting” that led to her decision to file for divorce. “I got tired of f***ing arguing and got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye,” she told fans. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

However, at the end of the day, she missed the closeness and intimacy that she shared with her husband. “It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend and it’s really hard to have no d***,” she admitted on Oct. 15. “I don’t know, I’m just a crazy b****. I really wanted some d*** for my birthday, really.” In a separate audio recording, she also shut down fans who claimed she was in an “emotionally abusive” relationship. “If I take a break from my n***a and I decide to work things out, that’s regular relationship s***,” she insisted. “If I wan to go to an extreme to teach a n****a a f***ing lesson and f***ing file for divorce, I can do that. It’s my life. I’m not getting no f***ing abuse.”

