Home Celebrity Cardi B Fiercely Defends Offset Amid Divorce: You’re ‘Not Going To Disrespect’...
Celebrity

Cardi B Fiercely Defends Offset Amid Divorce: You’re ‘Not Going To Disrespect’ Him

0

Jade Boren

Cardi B may have filed for divorce from Offset, but she won’t let anyone speak ill of her estranged husband! The rapper insisted Offset is not a ‘bad man’ despite revealing that she doesn’t ‘talk to him.’

Cardi B, 27, may be divorcing Offset, 28, but that doesn’t mean she’ll let fans “disrespect” her estranged husband online. On Oct. 7 — nearly a month after Cardi filed for divorce — the “WAP” rapper clapped back at one of her fans who slammed Offset on Twitter! “I don’t give a f-ck if you don’t like him…I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child[‘s] father,” Cardi wrote in defense of Offset, whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with.

Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B tweeted and then deleted this message to defend her ex, Offset, against recent criticism. (Courtesy of Twitter/@iamcardib)

“I will slap the sh-t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture,” Cardi continued to write. She then made sure to point out that Offset is still a loyal co-parent, even if they’re no longer romantically together. “If he die ,go broke , you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who who pays for her s-it,” Cardi wrote in the tweet that she later deleted, which HollywoodLife reviewed (see it above).

Cardi also explained that Offset still has her back, despite their past relationship drama. “He a dumba– not a bad man,” Cardi wrote in another deleted tweet, per Complex. She added, “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1  else.” So, it’s clear that Cardi still has immense trust in her ex.

Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B and Offset secretly tied the knot in 2017, and ended their three-year marriage in Sept. 2020. (Photo Credit: AP)

Cardi also made sure not to paint Offset in a bad light after filing her divorce petition on Sept. 15, in which she originally requested primary physical and legal custody of Kulture and later amended to ask for joint custody. The Grammy-winning artist clarified that she wasn’t filing for divorce “because of cheating,” after previously claiming that Offset has been unfaithful (they had also split in Dec. 2018, although it was temporary that time). Rather, Cardi revealed that she was “tired” of “arguing” and “not seeing things eye-to-eye” during an Instagram Live session on Sept. 18.

Although Cardi won’t let the public bad-mouth Offset, she’s not hiding the fact that she’s thriving after the split. Cardi bragged that she was single, “bad and rich” underneath a photo of herself absolutely rocking a red PVC catsuit. Looking good and only speaking good of others — that’s why Cardi’s a No. 1 artist!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFour of the key cervical cancer symptoms that you should know – and when to see a doctor
Next articleFreddie Freeman on this Braves team: ‘They’re special’

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Kate Winslet Says ‘SNL’ Was a ‘Hotbed of Anxiety’ After Ashlee Simpson Flub

0
Johnni Macke The thrill of it all! Kate Winslet recalled her hectic Saturday Night Live gig in 2004, the week after Ashlee Simpson’s lip-synch snafu.“When...
Read more
Celebrity

Mariah Carey Reveals She May Finally Release ‘Where Are You Christmas?’ Demo With Her Own Vocals

0
Cassie Gill Mariah Carey is credited as a writer on ‘The Grinch’ track, which was recorded by Faith Hill. The superstar confirmed on ‘WWHL’ that...
Read more
Celebrity

Kelly Ripa is still shocked by bungled handling of Michael Strahan's 'Live' departure: 'It was outrageous'

0
Kelly Ripa is nearing 20 years on Live! — and she’s reflecting on some of the ups and downs. In a new interview, the Live!...
Read more
Celebrity

Chanel West Coast Lounges In A Bikini On A Pool Float For Sexy New Video — Watch

0
Emily Selleck Songstress Chanel West Coast teased new music when she shared a clip to Instagram showing her relaxing in the pool wearing a pretty,...
Read more
Celebrity

Blake Jenner Takes ‘Responsibility’ for Ex Melissa Benoist’s Abuse Claims

0
Erin Crabtree His side of the story. Nearly one year after Melissa Benoist claimed that she was in an abusive relationship at one point, her...
Read more
Celebrity

Tory Lanez Charged With Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: Rapper Faces 22 Years In Prison

0
bshilliday Torey Lanez is looking at some serious prison time, as he has now officially been charged with assaulting a ‘female friend,’ in connection with...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Freddie Freeman on this Braves team: ‘They’re special’

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 8, 2020 at 6:18p ET | MLB | Duration: 1:39Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman speaks with Tom Verducci following his team's...
Read more

Cardi B Fiercely Defends Offset Amid Divorce: You’re ‘Not Going To Disrespect’ Him

Celebrity 0
Jade Boren Cardi B may have filed for divorce from Offset, but she won’t let anyone speak ill of her estranged husband! The rapper insisted...
Read more

Four of the key cervical cancer symptoms that you should know – and when to see a doctor

Health 0
You should speak to a doctor straight away if you notice any unexplained changes, it added. As the cancer becomes more advanced, or spreads to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: