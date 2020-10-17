Cardi B & Offset Relationship Timeline: Cheating Scandal, A Baby & More Of Their Ups & Downs

Julia Teti

Cardi B and Offset are back on again after she filed for divorce in Sept. 2020. As fans learn the details of the couple’s decision reconcile, take a look at the timeline of their relationship!

A secret wedding, a cheating scandal, a baby and some of the hottest collaborations to the hip hop scene. That was the relationship between Cardi B, 28, and Offset, until she decided to file for divorce from her 28-year-old husband of three years on Sept. 15, 2020. But just like their first breakup nearly two years prior, some big gestures won her over and now they have reconciled once again.

It took the celebrations around Cardi’s Oct. 11, 2020 28th birthday to ultimately show her how much she values Offset as her partner and “best friend” in life. He took out a billboard along West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip to honor what an amazing mom she is to their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2, and soon they were photographed making out at her Las Vegas blowout bash. Cardi then admitted that she might be “crazy” for keeping their marriage going, but that it was impossible to stay away from Offset. Here’s a timeline of the couple’s tumultuous romance.

Offset arranges to meet Cardi in early 2017:

In early 2017, Offset and Cardi B met for the very first time, and it was all his doing. He requested a dinner through publicists. “The couple met about a year ago at Offset’s insistence –- while he watched her rise as an artist, his interest grew, then exploded,” Rolling Stone wrote in a Migos profile.

“I was like, ‘Damn, I am on her!’ ” Offset said. “I am like, ‘Sh*t, I like Cardi B!’ ” He had a publicist set up a dinner in New York for a select group of women, including Cardi. This is what some would consider their first actual date, including Offset. They attended Super Bowl 51 in Atlanta between the Hawks and the Patriot, where Cardi and Offset were spotted holding hands.

Cardi and Offset become engaged…despite being secretly married:



Cardi’s career took off in the summer of 2017 with the release of her monster single “Bodak Yellow,” where fans declared she was the new “heir” to Nicki Minaj‘s dominant rap career. She was on her way to becoming a massive star in her own right, and not just the girlfriend of the Migos rapper. While Cardi was onstage performing at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, 2017, Offset joined her onstage and dropped to one knee, presenting her with a massive 20 carat diamond engagement ring. She said “yes” to his “proposal,” but it turned out they had secretly married the month prior!

In June 2018 when their marriage certificate surfaced, Cardi fessed up that she and Offset had secretly wed in their bedroom on Sept. 20, 2017, with her cousin as a witness. “Our relationship was so new – breaking up and making up – and we had a lot of growing up to do; but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other,” she wrote in a Twitter post. “One morning in September, we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just [t]he two if us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!” She later got the ring during the onstage “proposal,” so that she could have a memorable moment that most future brides get.

Cardi and Offset welcome baby Kulture:

Cardi threw herself into working on her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which dropped on Apr. 6, 2018. However, rumors were swirling that she was pregnant with her and Offset’s first child. She finally made the grand debut of her baby belly during an Apr. 8, 2018 appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. During her second song “Be Careful,” the camera pulled away at the end to show her very pregnant state in a tight white gown.

Cardi went on to perform at the Coachella Music Festival that month, joining Offset’s, group, Migos, onstage for a performance of their song ‘Motorsport.” She showed off high energy dance moves, despite being heavily pregnant. She and Offset went on to welcome their first child, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, 2018.

Cardi breaks up with Offset, part one:

Cardi announced in a Dec. 5, 2018 Instagram video that she’d split from Offset, saying “It’s [nobody’s] fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore.” However, rumors were swirling that it was because of his infidelity. He seemed to confirm it during an emotional IG video on Dec. 15, 2018, his 27th birthday. “I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi,” Offset began.

“We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.” He continued — apparently referring to infidelity rumors — “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.” Offset then crashed one of Cardi’s concerts several days later with massive floral displays, going onstage and begging for her to take him back in a grand gesture.

Cardi and Offset reconcile, and she wins a Grammy:

Invasion of Privacy launched Cardi’s career into the stratosphere, and garnered her several major Grammy nominations in early 2019. The couple had secretly got back together prior to the awards ceremony, where Invasion of Privacy went on to win the 2019 Grammy for Rap Album of the Year. Cardi brought Offset onstage with her to hold her hand, as she was so nervous giving her acceptance speech.

Their togetherness at the 2019 Grammys showed that their relationship was back on track. Cardi later discussed her decision to reunite with Offset in Vogue’s Jan. 2020 cover story. “Everybody has issues,” Cardi told the publication. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it…He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she continued. “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding.” She then added the warning, “For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a** if you cheat on me.”

Cardi files for divorce from Offset:

After some wonderful family bonding in the spring of 2020 while in quarantine, Offset and Cardi had a seemingly happy summer with Kulture. The couple threw a lavish second birthday party for their daughter in Los Angeles in July 2020. The Migos rapper even presented their little one with a $ 9K pink Hermes Birkin bag of her own for her second birthday, matching one that her mama already had in her growing collection of the pricey purses.

All of that family sweetness came crashing down on Sept. 15, 2020, when Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. In court papers, she said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Four days later in an Instagram live session, Cardi shot down rumors that she filed because of Offset’s alleged infidelity, saying “It’s not because of cheating,” then explaining, “I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.”

Cardi and Offset reconcile, again:

Cardi was impressed when Offset had a billboard erected on the Sunset Strip on Kulture’s behalf for the “I Like It” rapper’s 28th birthday. She gushed over his grand gesture in an Oct. 9 Instagram video, sweetly writing “Thank you sir,” to Offset in the caption. A day later the action moved to Las Vegas for Cardi’s blowout birthday bash, where she was pictured passionately kissing Offset.

A few days later when the “WAP” rapper accidentally uploaded a photo of her bare chest to Instagram on Oct. 13, she later went on IG live to explain how it happened. During the video, Cardi let it slip that she had been in bed with Offset at the time of the oops. In an Oct 15, 2020 IG live, Cardi confirmed the couple was back on. “It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, it’s really hard not to talk to your best friend and it’s really hard to have no d**k,” she candidly admitted, while adding, “We’re just typical people, young mother f**kers, who married early and that’s what we are. We’re not any different than y’all dysfunctional a** relationships.” Here’s hoping this divorce scare made them both Cardi and Offset realize how much they really love each other.

