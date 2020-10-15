Home Celebrity Cardi B Reveals Why Offset Was Invited to Her Birthday Celebration
Cardi B Reveals Why Offset Was Invited to Her Birthday Celebration

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and a baby girl.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the “Pure Water” singer tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year.

They announced that they were expecting in July 2017 and welcomed baby Kulture in July 2018.

The twosome’s relationship was rocked, however, when videos surfaced that appeared to show Offset in bed with other women in December 2017 and January 2018. Though Cardi stayed with her man at the time, she announced in December 2018 that the couple had split. “It’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Two months later, she had a change of heart, however, reconciling with the Migos rapper.

In September 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the “WAP” singer filed for divorce from her husband after nearly three years of marriage.

“Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the estranged couple exclusively told Us following the filing.

Scroll down to take a look back at Cardi and Offset’s roller-coaster romance.

