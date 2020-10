Video Details

Carlos Correa blasted a walk-off home run in Game 5 of the ALCS to help the Houston Astros force Game 6 after trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 in the series. Hear from Correa, manager Dusty Baker, and outfielder Michael Brantley on what it was like on the field for the walk off and what the team’s mindset is as they attempt to do the impossible: come back from 3-0 down in the ALCS to earn a spot in the World Series.