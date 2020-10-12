Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star addresses first kiss 'It wasn't very remarkable'

Giving her fans an insight into her personal life away from the bright lights of the BBC studios, Carol wanted to set the record straight on something incorrect stated on her Wikipedia page.

When asked what’s the best thing her parents taught her, she said “manners”, due to their occupation as hotel owners.

But she quickly interjected: “Which I wasn’t brought up in – despite what Wikipedia says!”

- Advertisement -

Back to the question in hand, she continued: “We’d eat in the dining room with this plethora of cutlery.