Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star makes candid admission 'It's not good for my image'

BBC Breakfast weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood , 58, is a fan of the simple things in life and when it comes to indulgence, there’s nothing expensive about her cravings. In a recent interview, the fan-favourite detailed what she can’t help herself buying that “isn’t good” for her image.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Carol giggled: “It’s not good for my image, but I like cheap milk chocolate!

“I’m not into the deep dark stuff.”

She added: “I know I should be healthier, but I can’t help myself!”

No one’s going to begrudge a treat every now and again, and that’s something Carol knows all about after she bought her most expensive purchase to date, aside from her house.

READ MORE: BBC Weather: Carol Kirkwood warns of freezing plunge for UK