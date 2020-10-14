Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star makes candid admission 'It's not good for my image'

BBC Breakfast weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood, 58, is a fan of the simple things in life and when it comes to indulgence, there’s nothing expensive about her cravings. In a recent interview, the fan-favourite detailed what she can’t help herself buying that “isn’t good” for her image.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, Carol giggled: “It’s not good for my image, but I like cheap milk chocolate!
“I’m not into the deep dark stuff.”
She added: “I know I should be healthier, but I can’t help myself!”
No one’s going to begrudge a treat every now and again, and that’s something Carol knows all about after she bought her most expensive purchase to date, aside from her house.
Away from her personal life, Carol scolded her BBC colleague for accusing her of using “fake” images in her broadcasts.
Dan Walker found himself in hot water with the 58-year-old after he claimed she had “drawn on” a rainbow in one of the photographs that was on display behind her while she was giving the week’s forecast.
“Carol, have you drawn that one [photograph] on, it looks like a fake one!” Dan cheekily said in reference to an image submitted by a viewer.