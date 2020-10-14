Home Celebrity Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star makes candid admission 'It's not good for...
Celebrity

Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star makes candid admission 'It's not good for my image'

0

BBC Breakfast weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood, 58, is a fan of the simple things in life and when it comes to indulgence, there’s nothing expensive about her cravings. In a recent interview, the fan-favourite detailed what she can’t help herself buying that “isn’t good” for her image.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Carol giggled: “It’s not good for my image, but I like cheap milk chocolate!

“I’m not into the deep dark stuff.”

She added: “I know I should be healthier, but I can’t help myself!”

No one’s going to begrudge a treat every now and again, and that’s something Carol knows all about after she bought her most expensive purchase to date, aside from her house.

READ MORE: BBC Weather: Carol Kirkwood warns of freezing plunge for UK

Away from her personal life, Carol scolded her BBC colleague for accusing her of using “fake” images in her broadcasts.

Dan Walker found himself in hot water with the 58-year-old after he claimed she had “drawn on” a rainbow in one of the photographs that was on display behind her while she was giving the week’s forecast.

“Carol, have you drawn that one [photograph] on, it looks like a fake one!” Dan cheekily said in reference to an image submitted by a viewer.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIf you want more battery life, you should avoid this iPhone 12 model
Next articleKamala Harris stumps for Obamacare during Barrett questioning

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Rebel Wilson & BF Jacob Busch Are A Clone Couple In Matching Outfits For Date Night On The Beach

0
bshilliday As if Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch already couldn’t get enough of each other, now they’re starting to dress alike. The pair twinned...
Read more
Celebrity

37 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can't Miss on Amazon Prime Day

0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please Note: Prices and deals are accurate...
Read more
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tattooed Chest While Lounging Poolside Shirtless With Puppy Oscar

0
Erin Silvia Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself laying back and relaxing with his puppy while wearing only shorts,...
Read more
Celebrity

Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel Says He’s Marrying Heather Mascoe

0
Johnni Macke Ready to tie the knot? Thomas Ravenel revealed that he’s planning to marry Heather Mascoe after the pair welcomed their first child earlier...
Read more
Celebrity

Scott Disick Shows Off Reign’s Super Cool Mohawk After New Haircut — See Before & After Makeover Pics

0
Jade Boren Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign, transformed into a little punk rock star! The five-year-old got an even more extreme mohawk than...
Read more
Celebrity

Scott Baio, Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson talk Trump and Hollywood in new doc trailer: 'They just don’t like the man'

0
President Trump does not have much of a fan club in Hollywood. Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, John Legend, Miley Cyrus and countless others...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rebel Wilson & BF Jacob Busch Are A Clone Couple In Matching Outfits For Date Night On The Beach

Celebrity 0
bshilliday As if Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch already couldn’t get enough of each other, now they’re starting to dress alike. The pair twinned...
Read more

‘He sleeps an awful lot’ – the hidden signs of long COVID that can last for months

Health 0
The UK has seen a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Almost 10 million people across the country...
Read more

Kiwi teen tops chart with viral TikTok tune

Entertainment 0
A 17-year-old New Zealander whose TikTok anthem Savage Love has been viewed more than a billion times said Oct 14 “it blows his mind”...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: