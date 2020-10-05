Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star on extravagant purchase 'Felt like I'd won The Lottery'

Much loved BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, 58, revealed she made one very extravagant purchase besides buying her house that left her feeling on top of the world. But it wasn’t an easy decision to make. In fact, it was a very calculated one.

In a recent interview with Express.co.uk, she recalled the big spend and described it as the most “considered purchase” she’d ever made. “The most expensive thing I’ve ever splashed out on is a huge Louis Vuitton tote bag,” she said. “It’s the most considered purchase I’ve ever made aside from my house. Carol added: “When I got it I felt like I’d won The Lottery.” READ MORE: Carol Kirkwood unveils ‘weakness’ for companion ‘He can do no wrong’

“I got to fly with the Red Arrows, skydive with the Red Devils and meet the Queen at Sandringham, so I wish I’d written it all down,” she sighed. But of all the zany stunts she’s had to brave as a forecaster, there was one in particular that stood out, admitting the experience was the “scariest” thing she had ever done but credited herself for being more daring. “The bravest thing I’ve ever done was hang-gliding for The One Show,” she remembered. - Advertisement - “I had to wait all day for the clouds to clear, which meant I was getting more and more nervous. Finally, we were good to go,” the BBC star giggled as she recalled “hanging on for dear life” with her “arms wrapped around” the expert.

Source:Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Like this: Like Loading...