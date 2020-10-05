Home Celebrity Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star on extravagant purchase 'Felt like I'd won...
Celebrity

Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star on extravagant purchase 'Felt like I'd won The Lottery'

0

Much loved BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, 58, revealed she made one very extravagant purchase besides buying her house that left her feeling on top of the world. But it wasn’t an easy decision to make. In fact, it was a very calculated one.

In a recent interview with Express.co.uk, she recalled the big spend and described it as the most “considered purchase” she’d ever made.

“The most expensive thing I’ve ever splashed out on is a huge Louis Vuitton tote bag,” she said.

“It’s the most considered purchase I’ve ever made aside from my house.

Carol added: “When I got it I felt like I’d won The Lottery.”

READ MORE: Carol Kirkwood unveils ‘weakness’ for companion ‘He can do no wrong’

“I got to fly with the Red Arrows, skydive with the Red Devils and meet the Queen at Sandringham, so I wish I’d written it all down,” she sighed.

But of all the zany stunts she’s had to brave as a forecaster, there was one in particular that stood out, admitting the experience was the “scariest” thing she had ever done but credited herself for being more daring.

“The bravest thing I’ve ever done was hang-gliding for The One Show,” she remembered.

- Advertisement -

“I had to wait all day for the clouds to clear, which meant I was getting more and more nervous. Finally, we were good to go,” the BBC star giggled as she recalled “hanging on for dear life” with her “arms wrapped around” the expert.

Source:Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHeart attack symptoms – the warning sign on your skin to watch out for
Next articleReedley deaths: Two held on suspicion of mum and daughter murders

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Christian Huff

Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff.The former reality TV star, 23, announced the...
Read more
Celebrity

Drew Barrymore says she was 'blacklisted at 12' by Hollywood: 'They just wrote me off as damaged goods'

Newslanes - 0
View photosActress Drew Barrymore, who has a new daytime chat show, opened up in a revealing interview about her troubled past, which included being...
Read more
Celebrity

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Confesses She ‘Likes Food’ But Is ‘Super Active’ As She Slays In Teal Swimsuit

Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible as she posed in this pre-quarantine photo from the Maldives, revealing how she stays in tip-top shape in a...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson, 40, Reveals Her Fitness Routine As She Enjoys A Morning Hike — See Pic

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Rebel Wilson gave fans an update on her fitness journey when she shared a new snap to Instagram, and her beau Jacob Busch...
Read more
Celebrity

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting

Newslanes - 0
Riley Cardoza Babies on board! Celebrities from Topher Grace to Grimes announced in 2020 that they are expecting little ones. The That ‘70s Show alum’s wife,...
Read more
Celebrity

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ addresses 'locking horns' with co-star in stark admission

Newslanes - 0
Chris Evans, 54, and his trusty co-star Vassos Alexander, 47, have worked together ever since the latter joined the BBC Radio 2 team as...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Cineworld confirms all UK cinemas to close just three months after reopening

Entertainment Newslanes - 0
In a statement to the City, according to the Guardian, Cineworld explained: "As major US. markets, mainly New York, remained closed and without guidance...
Read more

Sophie, Countess of Wessex may have used 'flattering' tactic to become Queen's favourite

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
Sophie may have used similar speech techniques as the Queen when in her presence to impress her, Judi suggested. "Her voice had a slightly high...
Read more

Reedley deaths: Two held on suspicion of mum and daughter murders

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Related TopicsSource:BBC News - UK
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: