“I was very nervous of animals whenever I cycled,” Naga said, after Mike’s report on cyclist Chris Froome falling behind the Vuelta an Espana due to horses on the road.

“I had an incident with a bat, when I was cycling down a hill in Greece,” he giggled.

“I had a helmet and sunglasses, and the bat wedged itself between them and I couldn’t see, so I ended up in a bush!”

There was silence for a second as Naga and co-host Charlie Stayt looked at each other in disbelief.