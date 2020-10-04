Carol Vorderman takes on dating tips as she talks being a 'bad girlfriend' in cryptic move

Former Countdown legend Carol Vorderman , 59, discussed dating with her radio co-host on her self-titled show to mark National Boyfriend Day. During the episode, she said she has been a “bad girlfriend” and had been told she is “too independent” and isn’t romantic enough by love interests in the past. Her admission came as the presenters encouraged listeners to send in their good or bad dating stories to mark the national day.

Sharing her thoughts on the topic, she said: “I’m saying boyfriends can come at all ages, they don’t have to be young or maybe they do. I don’t know.

“I’d like your opinions on all on this.”

Her co-star then chipped in: “You might have several Carol?”

“One might have all at the same time,” she cryptically replied laughing, before swiftly moving on.

