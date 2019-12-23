Caroline Flack breaks silence after pleading not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis

Love Island host Caroline Flack, 40, denied assaulting Lewis Burton, 27, at her home in north London earlier this month. The court heard her partner suffered a “significant head injury” in the flat, and was seen covered in blood.

Flack arrived in court in tears and was seen with her hand over her face during the court hearing at Highbury Magistrates’ Court today. She took to Instagram to speak out about the ordeal. In view of her 2.3 million followers, she wrote: “Thankfully I know a lot you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today’s court hearing… thank you for your continued support and love. “It’s going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I’m allowed to x.”

In court today, Flack spoke to confirm her name, address and to give her plea. Also during the hearing, Prosecutor Kate Weiss shared details about the night in question earlier this month. She said: “At 5.25am on the 12 December he (Lewis Burton) made an allegation against his girlfriend Caroline Flack. “Police then made their way to the address. Police then knocked on the door eight minutes later and it was opened by both of them. Both were covered in blood.

“And in fact one of the police officers likened the scene to a horror movie.” Mr Burton’s face was seen covered in blood and he had a cut to his head, the court heard. Flack pleaded not guilty to attacking her boyfriend. The court heard that Mr Burton is not supporting the prosecution. Paul Morris, defending, said he “has never supported” the case against his girlfriend Flack. “He is not the victim, as he would say, he was a witness,” Mr Morris said. Ms Weiss replied: “Mr Burton is a victim, he received significant injury to his head.”