Caroline Flack pleads not guilty as court told boyfriend had 'significant head injury'

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack, 40, has pleaded not guilty to attacking her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27. The presenter is currently in the dock at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court to face an assault charge.

Flack spoke to confirm her name, address and to give her plea. The court has heard that Mr Burton is not supporting the prosecution. Paul Morris, defending, said he “has never supported” the case against his girlfriend Flack. “He is not the victim, as he would say, he was a witness,” Mr Morris said. Katie Weiss, prosecuting, replied: “Mr Burton is a victim, he received significant injury to his head.”

Also in court, Flack’s solicitor made an application to have a bail condition banning her from talking to her boyfriend lifted. Mr Morris said: “They had been in a relationship all of this year and he appears in court today to support her and they remain a couple. “She wants to spend time with her partner. If the conditions were lifted there would be no concerns. “It’s not an irrelevant point, it’s Christmas, it’s New Year, she’s suffered enough.” Flack is said to have cried into her hand as her solicitor spoke. He added: “She is in the public eye – this case has been scrutinised, she will conduct herself properly.”

Prosecutor Kate Weiss said: “At 5.25am on the 12 December he (Lewis Burton) made an allegation against his girlfriend Caroline Flack. “Police then made their way to the address. Police then knocked on the door eight minutes later and it was opened by both of them. Both were covered in blood. “And in fact one of the police officers likened the scene to a horror movie.” Mr Burton’s face was reportedly seen covered in blood and he had a cut to his head. Earlier today, the pair appeared downcast as they arrived separately to court. In one picture, the television presenter was pictured with her head titled down as she was escorted into the building by police. The host broke down in tears after she entered the lobby. She could be heard sobbing as a friend supported her.

Earlier this month, six police cars were pictured outside Flack’s home in the early hours of the morning. At the time, a Met Police spokesman said: “Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. “She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. “This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.” A London Ambulance Service spokesman has also said: “We were called at 5.28am to reports of a person unwell in Islington. “We sent an ambulance to the scene and took a person to hospital.”

