Caroline Quentin home: Inside the stunning country house of Strictly Come Dancing star

Asked about her style, she said: “Modern country. In the kitchen and the boot room, we have concrete aggregate floors.”

Confirming her love for the garden, she continued: “My hobby and passion is the land. I have planted an extensive orchard and I grow all my own vegetables. I also pick sloes to make gin.”

Describing her life in the countryside, she said: “I live in the countryside. Everything is a bloody disaster.

“We’re on a hill, in the full face of the weather. If it rains a lot, we get a load of water in the sitting room.