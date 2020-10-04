Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is 'Still My Boyfriend'

Us Weekly Staff

A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet since 2008 — and are still as in love as ever.

The duo tied the knot in July 2010 after the Canadian hockey player popped the question in December 2009. Five years into their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Isaiah, and it didn’t take long for the pair to set their sights on expanding their family even further.

“Everyone around [Carrie] knows she wants a big family, and they’re always trying for another baby,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2018. “Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage — one that their friends envy. They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.”

Six months later, the “Two Black Cadillacs” singer announced via Instagram that she and Fisher were expecting another child. “Yay! Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood wrote at the time. “This has just been a dream come true.” Their second little boy, Jacob, arrived in January 2019.

While the happy couple reveled in the gift of their two sons, the American Idol alum later revealed that her pregnancy journey wasn’t always easy. Before the birth of her second child, Underwood opened up about suffering three miscarriages in the span of two years.

“I had always been afraid to be angry. Because we are so blessed,” she said on CBS Sunday Morning in September 2018. “I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s OK, because [Isaiah] is amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

Throughout her frustrating road to motherhood, the “Cry Pretty” singer always had her husband by her side. As the pair celebrated the 10-year milestone in their marriage, Underwood thanked Fisher for giving her a “happily ever after.”

“These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212,” she gushed via Instagram in July 2020. “Here’s to many many more … I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together!”

Scroll down to see more of Underwood and Fisher’s sweetest moments together.

