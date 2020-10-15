A quarter have no idea how to check the tread depth on their tyres, while 24 percent could not confidently locate the dipstick. But one in 10 are also puzzled about how many miles per gallon their car can do and 41 percent do not know the difference between horsepower and miles per hour. As a result, the study by YesAuto found buying a new car is considered more stressful than starting a new job, taking an exam or managing deadlines at work.

Stuart Palombo, UK business director at YesAuto, said: “We’re not all ‘petrol heads’ – but that shouldn’t make buying a car harder, or more strenuous.

“From the data we have gathered, many people cannot confidently navigate a car such as popping the hood or topping up the screen wash.

“This shows that motorists skills are lacking which makes the car buying process harder as over half of half of adults have to ask for help when purchasing a car.

“We know buying a car is a significant investment for many people and that purchasing a car has often been a long and exhausting process especially when features can be confusing.”