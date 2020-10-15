Home Lifestyle Cars baffle 50 percent of UK adults – What is a dipstick for?
Cars baffle 50 percent of UK adults – What is a dipstick for?

This would baffle most people (Image: Getty)

A quarter have no idea how to check the tread depth on their tyres, while 24 percent could not confidently locate the dipstick. But one in 10 are also puzzled about how many miles per gallon their car can do and 41 percent do not know the difference between horsepower and miles per hour. As a result, the study by YesAuto found buying a new car is considered more stressful than starting a new job, taking an exam or managing deadlines at work.

Stuart Palombo, UK business director at YesAuto, said: “We’re not all ‘petrol heads’ – but that shouldn’t make buying a car harder, or more strenuous.

“From the data we have gathered, many people cannot confidently navigate a car such as popping the hood or topping up the screen wash.

“This shows that motorists skills are lacking which makes the car buying process harder as over half of half of adults have to ask for help when purchasing a car.

“We know buying a car is a significant investment for many people and that purchasing a car has often been a long and exhausting process especially when features can be confusing.”

The research also revealed the reasons why motorists find vehicles bemusing, including never being shown how to do certain things with cars, or that there is too much jargon for them to follow.

This lack of knowledge and know-how means 53 percent find the car buying process stressful.

And nearly a quarter of drivers dislike it because they find their lack of knowledge embarrassing, according to the OnePoll data.

It also emerged 55 percent wished purchasing a car was an easier process, as they don’t know what questions to ask, how much things should cost or what they even need in the first place.

In fact, drivers would be more fussed about the colour of the car or size of the boot rather than the spec of their new set of wheels.

This bewilderment when choosing a new car means the average driver spends nearly two weeks looking for a vehicle due to the lack of knowledge.

Stuart Palombo added: “It’s evident that it’s not just the vehicle itself that is confusing for drivers, but the buying of a car as well.

“Again, it’s one of those things where you know you need a car, but until somebody actually shows you what’s available and the choice out there, you may not know what you really needed until then.

“Which is why we at YesAuto want to make this journey enjoyable and easy enough for every driver, by ensuring each car buyer doesn’t need an expert to advise them to understand their car.

“Before being connected with a dealer on the YesAuto platform, the buyer can head to our content page to learn more about the different specifications and features different cars have, which will give them further learning and understanding before buying their ideal car.”

