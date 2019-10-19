Catherine Tyldesley wedding dress revealed – inside Strictly Come Dancing star’s nuptials

It had a sweetheart neckline, with off the shoulder lace detail.

For her real wedding to her husband Tom Pitfield in 2016, Catherine wore a very different gown.

Catherine Tyldesley has worn a wedding dress on TV before, as her Coronation Street character Eva Price wed in recent storylines.

Dresses by the brand have been worn by Kelly Rowland, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Nicole Scherzinger and Helen Hunt, the website claims.

The designers seem to specialise is figure-hugging lace-y numbers.

There are actually two designers behind the brand, Philip Armstrong and Tony Burke.

The dress was a bespoke number by Philip Armstrong, a design house based in Liverpool.

There was also delicate lace over the rest of the gown and the long veil.

The property offers various areas where receptions can be held, including The Stables, the Peel Suites, or the house itself.

Built in 1903 the property is a Tudor Revival design and can e hired for weddings and functions.

The reception was held at Colshaw Hall in Cheshire.

Delicate embellishments could also be seen around the neckline of the dress, adding a certain wow factor to the sophisticated dress.

The halter neck dress cinched in at Catherine’s waist and accentuated her figure.

Speaking in an interview with HELLO! magazine, Catherine gushed: “There were no nerves back then, it was nothing like I’m feeling now.

“We hadn’t choreographed anything and it was more Tom and I just shuffling along in a prolonged hug rather than a full-on dance routine.”

Catherine Tyldesley’s weight loss has impressed many. The star was once a size 22.

Ahead of her television breakthrough, the 35-year-old managed to drop from her original size 22 to an impressive size 10.

After losing a whopping five stone, she serves as inspiration for others battling with their health.

