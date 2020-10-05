Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting

Riley Cardoza

Babies on board! Celebrities from Topher Grace to Grimes announced in 2020 that they are expecting little ones.

The That ‘70s Show alum’s wife, Ashley Hinshaw, debuted her baby bump at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on January 4 in a V-neck floral dress.

The True Blood actress, who already shares daughter Mabel with the actor, told Us Weekly exclusively that she is “nervous” and “excited” to welcome their second child. Hinshaw added that she is looking forward to “not being pregnant anymore.”

As for Grace, the New York native was getting ready for much “less sleep.”

The following day, the model announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo from the event. “When you try to do the ‘bump cup’ thing, but you’re not really sure it worked. #pregnant,” Hinshaw captioned the sweet shot.

Her husband reposted the same picture, writing, #heaven2020 #nirvana.”

He and the Indiana native tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child the following year.

Grimes announced her pregnancy on January 8 with a topless Instagram upload. In the reveal, the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, had a fetus Photoshopped onto her bare belly.

- Advertisement -

When a social media user commented on the Canadian star’s decision not to “censor [her] nipples,” Grimes responded, “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum [sic] weird internalized self-hatred to feel uncomfortable abt [sic] my body.”

The “Flesh Without Blood” singer, who was most recently linked to Elon Musk, shared another maternity shot on Instagram. Grimes cradled her stomach, which poked out from an unbuttoned black-and-white top.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities’ 2020 pregnancy announcements.

Source:Us Weekly

Like this: Like Loading...