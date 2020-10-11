Celebrity Weddings of 2020

Nicole Mazza

Lucky in love! 2020’s newlyweds include a retired football player, a royal couple, a former Disney Channel star and many more celebrities.

Comedian Kathy Griffin and longtime love Randy Bick tied the knot shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day with the help of fellow actress Lily Tomlin as their officiant.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters started off the new year strong with a January wedding. Their nuptials took place in the model’s native South Africa.

Many weddings were delayed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some brides and grooms managed to pull off smaller, intimate ceremonies despite global shutdowns.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell wed at the Australia Zoo in March ahead of the Australian government lockdown.

“Today we celebrated life and revelled [sic] in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” Irwin wrote via Instagram at the time. “Mum helped me get ready, [my brother] Robert [Irwin] walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.”

That’s So Raven alum Raven-Symoné surprised fans with her secret nuptials to girlfriend Miranda Maday in June. The lovebirds said their vows in a L.A. ceremony, catered by Debbie Allen. They also made their union even more official by getting matching tattoos on their ring finger.

“I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday. Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!” Symoné wrote via Instagram announcing her marriage.

The British royal family had pandemic-related delays when it came to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s big day as well. The couple opted for an under the radar event in July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, instead of their original May wedding on the grounds of St. James’ Palace in London.

Although Beatrice’s famous cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William, and their wives, Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate, weren’t in attendance, her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather, Prince Philip, watched her say “I do.”

The royal bride — who wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty also wore on her wedding day —had her immediate family, including her dad, Prince Andrew, by her side the whole day.

“She wanted him at the wedding,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively, amid controversy over Andrew’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. “He walked her down the aisle and did a speech at the reception.”

