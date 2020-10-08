Celebs Who Hid Pregnancies Amid Quarantine: Rachel McAdams and More

Riley Cardoza

Under wraps! Pregnant celebrities, from Nicki Minaj to Lily Rabe, have hidden their baby bumps in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper hinted that she was pregnant with her and husband Kenneth Petty’s first child in May 2020 when she tweeted, “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

The Grammy nominee added that she would share a photo of her budding belly “in a couple months,” explaining, “The world ain’t ready yet.”

True to her word, the “Good Form” rapper debuted her baby bump two months later. “#Preggers,” Minaj wrote via Instagram in July. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

In the maternity shoot pictures, the Queen Radio host cradled her bare stomach. Later that same month, she showed her pregnancy progress while dancing to “Move Ya Hips” in an Instagram video.

Prior to her reveal, Minaj was vocal about her plans to become a mother. “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest,” she told Complex in 2014. “If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

As for Rabe, the American Horror Story alum secretly welcomed her second child with boyfriend Hamish Linklater in June 2020 after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. The actress showed her baby bump in a throwback photo in August, writing via Instagram: “Looking back at a day in May. #wearamask.”

The New York native and Linklater have yet to share their little one’s name, in addition to their eldest daughter’s moniker. As for the Newsroom alum’s daughter with his ex-wife, Jessica Goldberg, the teenager’s name is Lucinda.

Keep scrolling to see how more celebrity parents kept their pregnancy news hidden during the COVID-19 spread, from How to Get Away With Murder’s Karla Souza to Ed Sheeran’s wife, Cherry Seaborn.

