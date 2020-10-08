Home Science CERN breakthrough: Physicists observe extremely rare decay of the GOD Particle
Science

CERN breakthrough: Physicists observe extremely rare decay of the GOD Particle

0

When CERN scientists announced in 2012 the discovery of the Higgs Boson, the so-called God Particle, the world of physics was in a frenzy. Since the 1960s, physicists have theorised the existence of an elementary particle that could explain why other particles have mass. Following half-a-century of theoretical work, evidence of the God Particle was finally uncovered at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) – the world’s biggest particle accelerator deep under Switzerland and France.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

And the discoveries did not end there because CERN physicists have observed this summer the breakdown of the Higgs Boson into elementary particles known as muons.

The CERN breakthrough was made at the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS), which is one of the gigantic particle detectors that run around the 17-mile-long LHC.

The detector observes colliding particles crashing into one another at near the speed of light to pick up and analyse the resulting debris.

The same instrument, together with the A Toroidal LHC ApparatuS (ATLAS) detector, found evidence of the Higgs Boson in 2012.

READ MORE: New bat virus found: Corona hunters warn of ‘game changer’ discovery

- Advertisement -

CERN breakthrough: Scientists have observed the decay of the Higgs Boson into muons (Image: CERN/CMS)

CERN breakthrough: The CMS is giant particle detector at the Large Hadron Collider (Image: SEBASTIAN KETTLEY)

Muons are considered elementary particles, which in physics are subatomic particles that are not made of any other constituent parts.

Muons are a heavier form of electrons but both belong to a class of particles known as fermions.

These are all described in the Standard Model of particle physics, which classifies the building blocks of matter – fermions – and force carriers – bosons.

Muons are also known as second-generation particles together with the muon-neutrino, charm and strange quarks.

- Advertisement -

First-generation fermions like electrons are the lightest of all particles and can form through the decay of second and third-generation particles.

CERN breakthrough: The Standard Model of particle physics (Image: PBS NOVA)

Related articles

The new findings at CERN show that the Higgs Boson can interact with second-generation particles, which opens up a whole new world of possibilities for physicists.

Maria Spiropulu, the Shang-Yi Ch’en Professor of Physics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), said: “The importance of this measurement is that we are probing rare processes involving the Higgs boson, and we are in the precision Higgs physics investigation regime where any departure from the Standard Model predictions can point us to new physics.”

Corroborating evidence of the God Particle’s decay has also been observed at the ATLAS detector.

Both results were presented to the scientific community at the 40th International Conference on High Energy Physics in August this year.

- Advertisement -

DON’T MISS…
LHC in pictures: An Exclusive look at the CERN collider [PICTURES]
‘Nobody is safe’ Rogue black holes identified in Milky Way [INSIGHT]
Einstein TRIUMPH: Massive black hole discovery confirms theory [STUDY]

CERN breakthrough: The Higgs Boson is named after physicist Peter Higgs (Image: GETTY)

CERN breakthrough: The Large Hadron Collider runs for nearly 17 miles under Switzerland and France (Image: SEBASTIAN KETTLEY)

Irene Dutta, a Caltech CMS team member and graduate student, said: “We need more data and clever analysis methods to confirm our results, but this is the first time we are seeing evidence that the Higgs boson decays into two muons.

“This result validates experimentally that the predictions of the Standard Model of particle physics are spot-on.

“Even a small deviation from our model would tell us something else is going on, but so far the Standard Model remains firm.”

The scientists hope the discovery will help them better understand how the Higgs Boson imparts mass on other particles.

The present theory is the God Particle interacts with the so-called Higgs Field, named after the British physicist Peter Higgs.

Related articles

As particles move through this field they acquire mass, and the slower they are the more mass they acquire.

Nan Lu, a postdoctoral scholar and Caltech CMS team member, said: “We want to understand the origin of mass in our universe.

“The Higgs boson is an experimental tool for understanding this mechanism, and could be a handle for discovering new physics.

“We can’t systematically observe the Higgs boson or other elementary particles, except in their manifestation in high-energy particle collisions, but they are the basic building blocks of our universe.”

Professor Spiropulu added: “Probing the properties of the Higgs boson is tantamount to searching for new physics that we know has to be there.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFortnite Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority Week 7 challenge SOLVED
Next articleHow to Get Through Your Overflowing Game Library

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

New bat virus identified: Corona bat hunters warn of 'game changer' discovery in Africa

0
The two teams from Africa and Germany have joined together to publish the findings in the journal Nature. The one bit of good news is,...
Read more
Science

Yellowstone volcano: 125 earthquake swam hit area already weakened by 'magmatic activity'

0
The earthquake swarm rocked the Yellowstone area last month, unfolding over a six-day period. Between September 10 and September 16, a total of 125...
Read more
Science

Study Confirms 'Slow Blinks' Really Do Work to Communicate With Your Cat

0
Michelle Starr Cats have a reputation for standoffishness, especially compared with dogs, but if you find your feline friend a little hard to bond with,...
Read more
Science

Authorities Investigate Mass Deaths of Sea Life Off The Coast of Russia

0
AFP Pollution off the Pacific shoreline of the remote Kamchatka peninsula has caused the mass death of marine creatures, Russian scientists said Tuesday. Locals sounded the...
Read more
Science

Some Fish Can Regenerate Their Eyes. Turns Out, Mammals Have Those Genes Too

0
Tessa Koumoundouros Damage to the retina is the leading cause of blindness in humans, affecting millions of people around the world. Unfortunately, the retina is...
Read more
Science

Climate change HORROR as brain-eating amoeba disease moves further into US

0
The CDC found that the organism, Naegleria fowleri, has a "statistically significant northward trend" tracked since 2010. The trajectory may be a consequence of climate...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How To Overcome Substance Abuse – New Book From Bestselling Author Linville Meadows MD Reveals How Physicians Overcome Addiction To Alcohol And Drugs

Lifestyle 0
    WILMINGTON, NC, October 08, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Dr. Linville Meadows is an Honors graduate of the U.N.C. School of Medicine, was recognized internationally for...
Read more

Blues select six players on second day of NHL Draft

Sports 0
After selecting forward Jake Neighbours with their first-round pick on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues continued adding reinforcements to their organization during the...
Read more

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean: My Daughters Think I'm Cool 'for Now'

Celebrity 0
Mandie DeCamp As long as they love him! Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean gushed over being a dad backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Monday,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: