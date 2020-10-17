Home Celebrity Chadwick Boseman died without a will, wife files a probate case
Celebrity

Chadwick Boseman died without a will, wife files a probate case

0

Chadwick Boseman’s wife has started the process of settling his estate.

The Black Panther star’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, filed a petition for probate in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to documents obtained by multiple outlets. The actor, who lost his battle to colon cancer on Aug. 28 at the age of 43, died “intestate” — meaning he had no will.

Chadwick Boseman with Taylor Simone Ledward at the 2019 Oscars. (Photo: Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Ledward, who quietly married Boseman amid his secret, four-year cancer battle, requested to be made an administrator of his estate. Entertainment Tonight reports she is seeking to have “limited authority,” which means she’ll need court approval to sell any real estate.

According to the documents, the value of Boseman’s estate is estimated at $ 938,500. However, much of his wealth is believed to be held in trusts, as he made millions starring as the iconic Black superhero in the Marvel film as well as portraying Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get on Up and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, to name a few.

Beyond Ledward, Boseman’s only family members listed in the court papers are his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. The actor is also survived by two brothers — Derrick and Kevin Boseman recently reminisced about Chadwick in a New York Times story.

Next in the legal process with be a hearing — with the petitioner being required to give notice to anyone who may have the right to part of Boseman’s estate. (These things can take years, especially if contested. See: Prince, though that is an extreme case.)

Boseman and Ledward were first publicly linked in 2015 — before he was diagnosed with colon cancer. They became engaged in October 2019 and quietly married days before his death.

- Advertisement -

At the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, Boseman sweetly shouted out Ledward while on-stage as he won for his role in Black Panther. “Simone, you’re with me every day. I love you,” he said. She mouthed back the words, “I love you.”

The star kept his years of treatments and operations a secret too, so his death — at his home, with his wife and family by his side — stunned even his famous friends.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSFun: Positivity, Strength & Fun-You'll Find Them All Here
Next articleThe three ‘sneaky’ signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency that you may be missing

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Dan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast studio after sleeping through his alarm

0
Dan Walker took to Twitter and addressed his blunder as the BBC Breakfast host revealed he made it on-screen with just minutes to spare....
Read more
Celebrity

Simon Cowell: BGT judge nearly ‘paralysed’ in accident and faces ‘long road to recovery'

0
His last post on Twitter read: “Some good advice... if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it.” “I have...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Denies Fan’s Claim That Her Baby’s Name Is Jeremiah

0
Johnni Macke Setting the record straight. Nicki Minaj shut down a fan’s claim that she and husband Kenneth Petty named their newborn son Jeremiah, one...
Read more
Celebrity

Married At First Sight: David Pugh drenched in blood after he fought off machete burglars

0
"I've reacted to things that have happened in my life in quite a positive way. I think making sure you are never caught off...
Read more
Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out After Pregnancy Loss: ‘We Are OK’

0
Erin Crabtree Chrissy Teigen gave an update on her family after she and husband John Legend lost their third child, a baby boy named Jack.“We...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Says She Filed For Divorce To Teach Offset ‘A Lesson,’ Not Over Abuse: ‘I Have Choices’

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Cardi B shared 2 videos in response to fans who keep telling her she’s in a ‘mentally abusive relationship’ with Offset. She admitted...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast studio after sleeping through his alarm

Celebrity 0
Dan Walker took to Twitter and addressed his blunder as the BBC Breakfast host revealed he made it on-screen with just minutes to spare....
Read more

It's Bad That Most Animals Used in Experiments Never Appear in Published Research

Science 0
Mike McRae Animal models are unavoidable, if unfortunate, necessities in modern research. In light of our ethical regards towards fuzzy, feathering, scaly test subjects, we...
Read more

School meals: Labour backs Marcus Rashford campaign

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: