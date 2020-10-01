Chadwick Boseman's final movie FIRST LOOK and release date: Heading for posthumous Oscar?

Boseman stars as trumpet player Levee, in a story dealing with issues of race, music and the exploitation of black artists.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was shot last summer between June and August and the first images and release date have been shared by Netflix.

The film will hit the streaming service on December 18, which is perfect timing for Oscars season.

Viola Davis, who plays Ma Rainey, won the 2016 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress after starring in Fences, another adaptation of Wilson’s work.

