Home Entertainment Chadwick Boseman's final movie FIRST LOOK and release date: Heading for posthumous...
Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman's final movie FIRST LOOK and release date: Heading for posthumous Oscar?

0

Boseman stars as trumpet player Levee, in a story dealing with issues of race, music and the exploitation of black artists.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was shot last summer between June and August and the first images and release date have been shared by Netflix.

The film will hit the streaming service on December 18, which is perfect timing for Oscars season.

Viola Davis, who plays Ma Rainey, won the 2016 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress after starring in Fences, another adaptation of Wilson’s work.

Source:Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePrincess Anne shows her 'rebellious' side with Royal Family first – what did she do?
Next articleClimate change: Greenland ice loss will outpace last 12,000 years if we don't act – study

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Artistic architect

Newslanes - 0
Gifted artist Sim Li Wei, more fondly called Li Wei, is an architect with a passion for Chinese brush painting. Trained in the art...
Read more
Entertainment

Home improvement sees a boom

Newslanes - 0
Many retailers have been caught off-guard by coronavirus restrictions and shifting consumer habits, but DIY stores are enjoying a boom as people spend money...
Read more
Entertainment

Legendary directors join forces

Newslanes - 0
OSCAR-winning film directors James Cameron, Clint Eastwood and Martin Scorsese joined forces with movie theater owners on Wednesday in an appeal for financial help,...
Read more
Entertainment

Malaysian coffee the old-fashioned way

Newslanes - 0
A MALAYSIAN worker pours roasted coffee beans into a pot of bubbling, melted sugar as an ageing machine stirs the ingredients into a sticky...
Read more
Entertainment

More climate pressure on decision-makers

Newslanes - 0
Teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg demonstrated outside parliament in her native Sweden on Sept 25 as a new set of worldwide protests to fight climate...
Read more
Entertainment

Showing his mettle

Newslanes - 0
Derek Tan has been teaching metalwork, more specifically silversmithing, for about a decade. He now runs Fine Metal Studio in Kuala Lumpur, where he...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Josh Taylor suggests Jose Ramirez and team have backsides 'twitching' over fight

Sports Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Josh Taylor reckons Jose Ramirez and his team are twitchy over the thought of facing him in an undisputed clash next year. And...
Read more

Trump basks in cheers of Minnesota rally, far from debate criticism

US Newslanes - 0
Nancy Cook and Matthew Choi “Last night I did what the corrupt media has refused to do,” Trump said. “I held Joe Biden accountable for...
Read more

Patients left 'in limbo' by NHS virus response

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesThe stress and anxiety caused to patients by "poor communication" from NHS bodies in England during the Covid pandemic has been...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: