Check your ankles – do they look like this? Heart attack warning sign

Unfortunately, there are critical gaps in knowledge when it comes to not only heart attacks but also other heart problems, which often share similar symptoms.

There are parallels between heart attack symptoms and those associated with cardiomyopathy, according to Joel Rose, Chief Executive of Cardiomyopathy UK.

Speaking to the Express.co.uk, he explained: “People are generally aware of the common symptoms like pains in the chest or up and down the left arm, in the case of a heart attack.

“But they often don’t associate other symptoms, which we’d count as red flags, and are common in those who have cardiomyopathy, and can lead to cardiac arrest.”

