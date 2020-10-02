Home Lifestyle Check your ankles - do they look like this? Heart attack warning...
Lifestyle

Check your ankles – do they look like this? Heart attack warning sign

0

Unfortunately, there are critical gaps in knowledge when it comes to not only heart attacks but also other heart problems, which often share similar symptoms.

There are parallels between heart attack symptoms and those associated with cardiomyopathy, according to Joel Rose, Chief Executive of Cardiomyopathy UK.

Speaking to the Express.co.uk, he explained: “People are generally aware of the common symptoms like pains in the chest or up and down the left arm, in the case of a heart attack.

“But they often don’t associate other symptoms, which we’d count as red flags, and are common in those who have cardiomyopathy, and can lead to cardiac arrest.”

READ MORE: The breakfast snack to help you live longer and avoid heart disease symptoms

A sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating unexpectedly.

How to respond to these symptoms?

“If you find yourself experiencing any of these, you should speak to your doctor,” advised Rose.

“Many heart conditions can be hereditary so it is also important that your doctor knows about any history of heart disease or sudden death in your family even if you are not experiencing any symptoms.”

He added: “Many heart conditions can be hereditary so it is also important that your doctor knows about any history of heart disease or sudden death in your family even if you are not experiencing any symptoms.”

- Advertisement -

This is because fatty foods contain an unhealthy type of cholesterol called LDL cholesterol.

Foods high in unsaturated fat, such as pies and fried foods, contain LDL cholesterol.

You should aim to follow a Mediterranean-style diet – this means eating more bread, fruit, vegetables and fish, and less meat, advises the NHS.

Many people assume that wine is a key element of the Mediterranean diet, but it is optional – if you do drink, it’s important to keep it in moderation, adds the British Heart Foundation.

Source:Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFTSE 100 LIVE: Markets plummet after Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Next articlePlayboy set to emerge anew as public company

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

White Kitchens Are Getting Kicked to the Curb

Newslanes - 0
By Jessica Dailey Sept. 25, 2020 12:10 pm ETTakeout couldn’t hold us over forever. With restaurants only now slowly reopening, the pandemic has presented an opportunity...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture

Newslanes - 0
Jason Miller for De La Espada Elliot Desk, from $ 5,395, thefutureperfect.comBy Courtney Lichterman Oct. 1, 2020 11:57 am ETWHEN THE pandemic struck and...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to sleep: The different sleep stages and experts’ top tips for better sleep

Newslanes - 0
Asked how a person can easily switch off and go to sleep, Nina advises: “The rise in stress levels, reduced sun exposure, and over-exposure...
Read more
Lifestyle

Martin Lewis shares update on £10,000 voucher scheme to spend on property – expert tip

Newslanes - 0
He said: "If you get and qualify for one of those, then you can get up to the same amount for a secondary improvement....
Read more
Lifestyle

Can Books Compete With Netflix? Yes, and Here's Why

Newslanes - 0
TEXT ME Octavia Books in New Orleans now offers curbside pickup, free delivery and live readings online. Photo: Akasha Rabut for The Wall Street JournalBy Haley...
Read more
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 2: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Newslanes - 0
Friday’s horoscope features Venus entering Virgo in the early hours. And the astrological consensus is that love takes on a more meticulous flavour....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Corrie's Jack P Shepherd slammed by girlfriend for ditching mask at theme park

Tv & Radio Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird) Jack P Shepherd recently found himself in hot water with his girlfriend after he opted to ditch a face mask during a...
Read more

Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle in Divorce, Won't Have to Pay $1.5 Million to Estranged Wife

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Tara C. MahadevanA judge has rejected Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young’s request for $ 1.5 million to pay for various expenses, such...
Read more

Lenny Kravitz, 56, Looks Incredibly Buff In New Shirtless Pic For ‘Men’s Health’ Cover — See Photo

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Singer Lenny Kravitz has opened up about his friendship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her second husband Jason Momoa, in a new Men’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: