Chelsea 2-1 Southampton LIVE: Ings pulls one back after Werner double in Premier League

Chelsea 2-1 Southampton – Premier League LIVE
-Timo Werner has opening goal disallowed for offside
-The Chelsea striker scores for real moments after to give the Blues the lead
-Werner adds a second on the half hour
-Danny Ings pulls one back on the stroke of half-time
Team news
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner
Subs: Caballero, Tomori, James, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud
Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestegaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walcott, Redmond, Ings, Adams
Subs: Forster, Valery, Stephens, Diallo, Tella, Obafemi, Long