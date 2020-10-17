Chelsea 2-1 Southampton LIVE: Ings pulls one back after Werner double in Premier League

Chelsea 2-1 Southampton – Premier League LIVE

-Timo Werner has opening goal disallowed for offside

-The Chelsea striker scores for real moments after to give the Blues the lead

-Werner adds a second on the half hour

-Danny Ings pulls one back on the stroke of half-time

Team news

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Subs: Caballero, Tomori, James, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestegaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walcott, Redmond, Ings, Adams

Subs: Forster, Valery, Stephens, Diallo, Tella, Obafemi, Long

