Home Celebrity Chelsea Handler tells 50 Cent 'Black Lives Matter' after rapper endorses Trump:...
Celebrity

Chelsea Handler tells 50 Cent 'Black Lives Matter' after rapper endorses Trump: 'Remember?'

0

By

Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea Handler has a few thoughts about former flame 50 Cent’s recent endorsement of President Donald Trump. After the rapper urged people to “vote for Trump” because of Joe Biden’s tax plan, the comedian declared, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

Well, 50 Cent got the message.

“Oh my God this is effecting my love life now,” he quipped, telling Handler, “I love ya… don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

Handler had an expletive-laden response back.

- Advertisement -

“Hey f*****! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter,” she replied. “That’s you, f*****! Remember?”

Screenshot: Twitter

Handler and 50 Cent, both 45, dated for a few months in 2010 and have been friendly since their split. The former Chelsea Lately host is quite outspoken when it comes to President Trump.

50 Cent, who lives in New York, was shocked at seeing he’d pay 62 percent in taxes under Biden’s proposed plan. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind,” the rapper-turned-actor wrote on Monday.

Even though the “In Da Club” singer is a notorious social media troll, he didn’t back down after his comment made headlines. 

“Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea,” he wrote on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The entertainer’s declaration was covered everywhere from Fox News to CNBC. He tweeted on Wednesday that he only recently learned about the Democratic nominee’s tax plan. (In true 50 Cent fashion, he’s been using his increased media coverage to promote the Starz app. The rapper signed a massive overall deal with the network in 2018.)

It remains to be seen what 50 Cent has to say about Handler’s offer.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDan Walker: BBC host furiously defends Stacey Dooley after nasty trolls attack her new gig
Next articleWhy The Amazing Race's Former NFL Stars Are Going To 'Butt Heads' In Season 32

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Melania Trump Shocked Beyoncé Was Featured On Cover Of ‘Vogue’, New Leaked Recording Reveals

0
ByJade Boren Melania Trump sounded surprised that Beyoncé was made the cover star of the Sept. 2018 issue of ‘Vogue’ and given ‘editorial input,’ according...
Read more
Celebrity

Dan Walker: BBC host furiously defends Stacey Dooley after nasty trolls attack her new gig

0
ByDan Walker, 43, rushed to support fellow TV presenter Stacey Dooley after she revealed she had received unnecessarily cruel remarks on Twitter over her latest gig This is...
Read more
Celebrity

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Toast to Their CMT Music Awards 2020 Win

0
ByJohnni Macke Happier together! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoyed the 2020 CMT Music Awards together on Wednesday, October 21. “We did it,” Shelton, 44, said,...
Read more
Celebrity

Naga Munchetty: BBC host teases 'highly privileged information' about co-star Charlie

0
ByNaga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have long impressed BBC Breakfast fans with their quirky and bold outfits, as they bring viewers the morning's news...
Read more
Celebrity

Marge Champion dead: Real-life model for Disney’s Snow White dies aged 101

0
ByMarge followed in the footsteps of her dad, Hollywood ballet teacher, Ernest Belcher, by embarking on a career in Tinseltown. Her family were friends with...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian's Family Shocks Her With Surprise 40th Birthday Party

0
ByEmily Longeretta A memorable birthday. Kim Kardashian turned 40 on Wednesday, October 21, and assumed her friends and family wouldn’t be able to celebrate with...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

That Mansions of Madness video game adaptation is now an Arkham Horror game

Gaming 0
ByAsmodee Digital's video game adaptation of the hugely popular Lovecraft-inspired Mansions of Madness board game series has had something of a rejig, and will...
Read more

Melania Trump Shocked Beyoncé Was Featured On Cover Of ‘Vogue’, New Leaked Recording Reveals

Celebrity 0
ByJade Boren Melania Trump sounded surprised that Beyoncé was made the cover star of the Sept. 2018 issue of ‘Vogue’ and given ‘editorial input,’ according...
Read more

World's Largest Solar Farm to Be Built in Australia – But They Won't Get The Power

Science 0
ByPeter Dockrill A major renewable energy project in Australia billed as the world's largest solar farm in development has had its proposed location revealed. The AUD$...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress