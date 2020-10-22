By

Chelsea Handler has a few thoughts about former flame 50 Cent’s recent endorsement of President Donald Trump. After the rapper urged people to “vote for Trump” because of Joe Biden’s tax plan, the comedian declared, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

Well, 50 Cent got the message.

“Oh my God this is effecting my love life now,” he quipped, telling Handler, “I love ya… don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

Handler had an expletive-laden response back.

“Hey f*****! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter,” she replied. “That’s you, f*****! Remember?”

Handler and 50 Cent, both 45, dated for a few months in 2010 and have been friendly since their split. The former Chelsea Lately host is quite outspoken when it comes to President Trump.

50 Cent, who lives in New York, was shocked at seeing he’d pay 62 percent in taxes under Biden’s proposed plan. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind,” the rapper-turned-actor wrote on Monday.

Even though the “In Da Club” singer is a notorious social media troll, he didn’t back down after his comment made headlines.

“Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea,” he wrote on Tuesday.

The entertainer’s declaration was covered everywhere from Fox News to CNBC. He tweeted on Wednesday that he only recently learned about the Democratic nominee’s tax plan. (In true 50 Cent fashion, he’s been using his increased media coverage to promote the Starz app. The rapper signed a massive overall deal with the network in 2018.)

It remains to be seen what 50 Cent has to say about Handler’s offer.

