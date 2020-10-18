Home Science Chilling Experiment Pinpoints The Moment You Have a Venus Flytrap's Full Attention
Science

Chilling Experiment Pinpoints The Moment You Have a Venus Flytrap's Full Attention

0

Peter Dockrill

Many animals eat plants. Some plants eat animals. While the first scenario is not puzzling, the second still holds some mysteries, even for scientists. How, exactly, does a plant know how or when to eat an animal?

In the case of the Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) – one of the world’s most famous and mesmerising plant carnivores – it’s all a matter of timing. Whether you’re a fly or a spider, a beetle, or a grasshopper, timing is absolutely crucial if you want to avoid becoming lunch.

That’s because a Venus flytrap’s closure response almost always requires two successive stimuli before the trap is sprung. Sensory hairs inside the flytrap need to feel you in the ‘mouth’ region twice to spring shut, and both contacts have to occur within about 30 seconds.

(NIBB)

If the window between the first touch and the second touch becomes longer than 30 seconds, the Venus flytrap ‘forgets’ the first touch ever happened. But… how does a plant with no brain remember anything, and for that matter, how the heck can it tell when 30 seconds is up?

These are good questions, and scientists came close to answering them about 30 years ago when German researchers proposed the Venus flytrap’s closure was somehow triggered by a rise in calcium ions in the plant, with two successive sensory contacts pushing calcium concentration past a sufficient threshold to spring shut.

It’s taken three decades, but we finally now have experimental confirmation of that hypothesis, which wasn’t able to be tested back in the late 1980s.

In a new study led by developmental biologist Mitsuyasu Hasebe from Japan’s National Institute for Basic Biology (NIBB), researchers figured out a way of visualising intracellular calcium concentrations inside the plant to see if the chemical did indeed underpin the flytrap’s power to remember and forget.

- Advertisement -

With the help of a bacterium called Agrobacterium, which is capable of transferring genes to plants, the researchers engineered transgenic Venus flytraps equipped with a calcium sensor – a protein called GCaMP6 – that emits green fluorescence when it binds to calcium.

In effect, the Venus flytrap would literally glow brighter each time its sensor hairs felt something. In the wild, such a visual change might alert prey to the threat of being munched; in the lab, though, it proved the perfect way to test the calcium hypothesis, gauging levels of the chemical’s concentration by measuring levels of fluorescence intensity when the flytrap was prodded with a needle.

In experiments, the researchers observed that when a sensory hair was first touched, it would start glowing almost instantly, with a wave of fluorescence then spreading outwards across the rest of the plant, revealing the temporary surge in calcium signalling.

“The electrical excitation of the trap cells is thus translated into an increase in the concentration of calcium,” explains senior author and biophysicist Rainer Hedrich from the University of Würzburg in Germany.

“If a further action potential comes, its calcium value is added to the first signal. Using this calcium clock, the Venus flytrap can count the number of the touch stimulation-conditioned action potentials.”

010 venus flytrap(NIBB)

If another contact isn’t felt quickly enough, however – within about 30 seconds, give or take – the intracellular calcium concentration dissipates, effectively telling the Venus flytrap to stand down.

Nothing to see here. There might once have been a fly, but it flew away. Or perhaps it was just a pesky raindrop. Hmm, I’m hungry.

The findings are reported in Nature Plants.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleYour Amazon Echo is going to look and sound massively inferior this week
Next articleGoogle Pixel 5 review: immensely unexciting, but don't hold that against it

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Bar-Tailed Godwit Breaks Record by Flying Nonstop From Alaska to New Zealand

0
Yasemin Saplakoglu, Live Science An international traveler just broke the world's record for longest nonstop flight. Among birds that is. A bar-tailed godwit (Limosa lapponica) just...
Read more
Science

Seismic study proves rain really can move mountains – 'Such an exciting breakthrough’

0
The experts incorporated cutting-edge tech to accurately detect exactly how mountains are affected raindrops has helped to solve a long-standing scientific enigma. The University...
Read more
Science

This Martian Lava Tube Could Swallow Earth's Biggest Lava Tube More Than 3 Times

0
Evan Gough, Universe Today NASA's Mariner 9 was the first spacecraft to orbit another planet when it reached Mars in late 1971. It got there only a...
Read more
Science

Science breakthrough: Sea-creatures could be used to build tomorrow's planes

0
Only just over 10cm in length, the mantis shrimp scuttles along the sea bed in the near darkness of the ocean floor. Unlike its...
Read more
Science

Space race 2.0: China’s growing dominance over NASA ‘a cause for concern’

0
September witnessed only the latest clandestine launch of a secretive spacecraft by China. Coupled with this, the Chinese Space Program will next month blast...
Read more
Science

Asteroid news: NASA confirms space rock will pass Earth closer than Moon TODAY

0
The US-based space agency’s Earth Close Approach site has released some incredibly-detailed data about this asteroid. The most amazing of which is the highly-unusual...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Leddie Brown explodes for 87-yard score, Mountaineers up 24-10 on Jayhawks

Sports 0
On the hand-off from Jarret Doege, Leddie Brown slips up the middle and cruises to the end zone for the easy 87-yard score. Brown...
Read more

These 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Babies Will Melt Your Heart

Celebrity 0
Us Weekly Staff ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!
Read more

Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk fear amid rumours Reds star out for season with ACL injury

Sports 0
"To be fair, Jordan came up and apologised to me after the game and to tell Virgil. "It mustn't be great. But yeah, not...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: