Home World China Beefs Up Laws To Handle Epidemics, Protect Whistleblowers
World

China Beefs Up Laws To Handle Epidemics, Protect Whistleblowers

0

By

AFP News

China has passed a new law to improve its handling of disease outbreaks — including protecting whistleblowers — following a cascade of criticism over its coronavirus response and accusations of an early cover-up.

The new biosecurity law, approved by lawmakers on Saturday, flags the right to report “acts that endanger biosecurity” and calls for risk prevention systems, ranging from active monitoring to emergency plans.

It takes effect from April 15 next year.

“Any work unit or individual has the right to report acts that endanger biosecurity,” the regulation said.

“When a report is required according to the law, no work unit or individual shall conceal (it)… or hinder others from making a report,” it added on infectious diseases and epidemics.

China’s approval of the law comes in the face of Western criticism on the coronavirus, over accusations that it covered up the initial outbreak and silenced early whistleblowers.

But China has been trying to reshape this narrative, with authorities seeking instead to model the country as a vanguard in the pandemic fight.

- Advertisement -

Although doctor Li Wenliang who alerted colleagues to the new coronavirus in late December was at first reprimanded, a national outpouring of grief and anger over his death prompted Beijing to redirect criticism to local officials and subsequently paint him as a hero.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang was at first remprimanded after alerting colleagues to the new coronavirus but an outpouring of grief and anger over his death prompted Beijing to redirect criticism to local officials and subsequently paint him as a hero Photo: AFP / STR

President Xi Jinping in February raised the need to speed up establishing the biosecurity law, urging for reforms of mechanisms to prevent major outbreaks.

Under the new law, those who conceal information, omit making reports or prevent others from reporting infectious diseases could be given warnings or suspended.

The new law also calls for systems including to regularly monitor biosafety risks, and to trace the origins of incidents.

Disease prevention agencies are also to help predict the occurrence and prevalence of emerging diseases.

Based on these predictions, authorities should announce warnings and adopt prevention measures.

- Advertisement -

Although Beijing established an information system after the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak that allowed for real-time reports of outbreaks, provincial authorities came under fire during the coronavirus outbreak for perceived incompetence, including delays in announcing the public health emergency.

The new biosecurity law also takes aim at the management of research facilities, flagging the need for emergency plans for biosafety incidents.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEnd Of The Party: Paris Empties Under Curfew
Next articleJustin Bieber Praised For His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Australia's Second-biggest City Eases Lockdown As Virus Cases Fall

0
ByAFP NewsLockdown restrictions in Australia's second-biggest city were eased slightly Sunday following a steady decline in new coronavirus cases, but officials stopped short...
Read more
World

Justin Bieber Praised For His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances

0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Justin Bieber performed "Holy" and "Lonely" on "Saturday Night Live" Bieber's performances received praise from fans and "SNL" viewers A report said the singer...
Read more
World

End Of The Party: Paris Empties Under Curfew

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterShortly before the clock struck 9 pm on Saturday, restaurant shutters in Paris came down and people dashed home to beat...
Read more
World

Turkish Cypriots Vote For Leader Amid East Mediterranean Tensions

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterTurkish-held northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognised only by Ankara, was voting Sunday for a new leader in a run-off election...
Read more
World

Bolivians Vote In Election Expected To Bring Upheaval

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterVoters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday's general election in Bolivia. Polls opened...
Read more
World

Differently-Abled Newborn Baby Killed By Parents

0
Suman VarandaniKEY POINTS The child was suffering from Down's Syndrome The parents killed the baby as they were unable to get him cured, local police said They...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Renee Gracie Slams Supercars' Attitude Toward Women

Media & Culture 0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Renee Gracie warned that Supercars may not see another female driver anytime soon The former racer said Supercars benefited from making her...
Read more

How To Watch ‘Who Is Killing The Cheerleaders?’

Media & Culture 0
ByLauren Dubois Lifetime is officially putting an end to their “Fear the Cheer,” event with the final newest premiere, “Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?”...
Read more

Kirstie Alley Slammed After Revealing She's Voting For Donald Trump

Media & Culture 0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Kirstie Alley said she is voting for Donald Trump because he's "not a politician" Alley believes Trump "will turn the economy around...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: