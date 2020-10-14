Home Science China fossil discovery dating back 6.4 MILLION years claims monkeys battled climate...
Science

China fossil discovery dating back 6.4 MILLION years claims monkeys battled climate change

0

The discovery also suggests one particular type of monkey – Mesopithecus pentelicus – evolved ways to endure climate change. It also highlights how successfully the species was able to travel huge distances thanks to its digestive process.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

The finding involved researchers scouring a lignite mine in China’s Yunan Province. There, they found three fossils.

Nina G. Jablonski, Professor of Anthropology at Penn State, said the finding was “significant”.

She added: “It is close to or actually the ancestor of many of the living monkeys of East Asia.

The now-extinct species would have travelled huge distances (Image: Gennady Doluev / EyeEm / Getty)

- Advertisement -

“One of the interesting things from the perspective of palaeontology is that this monkey occurs at the same place and same time as ancient apes in Asia.”

Mesopithecus pentelicus is thought to have been moving out of Eastern Europe during the late Miocene era – a period of “dramatic” environmental changes, Mrs Jablonski added.

The researcher said: “This is an interesting case in primate evolution because it testifies to the value of versatility and adaptability in diverse and changing environments.”

READ: Human evolution has NOT stopped as extra arteries are being found in the forearm – study

Mesopithecus pentelicus lower jaw (Image: Xueping Ji, Yunnan Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology / Penn State University)

Of the three fossils found, one is thought to be a mandible – also known as the lower jaw.

Another is a part of the femur, or upper leg bone. However, one of the most significant findings is the left calcaneus, or heel bone.

- Advertisement -

The researchers said this bone provides key insights into how the monkey would have moved and travelled great continental distances.

DON’T MISS:
NASA news: Former chief says it’s time to go nuclear to get people off the planet [INSIGHT]
‘Arctic Ocean is dying’ – Scientist’s dire warning after biggest North Pole expedition yet [ANALYSIS]
Asteroid news: NASA finds evidence of ancient rivers on Asteroid Bennu [INFO]

Mesopithecus pentelicus heel bone (Image: Xueping Ji, Yunnan Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology / Penn State University)

Mrs Jablonski said: “The significance of the calcaneus is that it reveals the monkey was well adapted for moving nimbly and powerfully both on the ground and in the trees.

“This locomotor versatility no doubt contributed to the success of the species in dispersing across woodland corridors from Europe to Asia.”

The report adds the leg and jawbone were probably from one individual monkey – a female.

- Advertisement -

Studies of the monkeys’ teeth indicate a diet of plants, fruits and flowers. This is in contrast to the mostly fruit-based diets of apes.

It is thought the period in which the species existed was undergoing environmental changes (Image: Chuchart Duangdaw / Getty)

Although Mesopithecus pentelicus is now extinct, the species was able to travel great distances, with some found in Greece.

The species is thought to have existed between five million and seven million years ago, and is an example of an ‘Old World monkey’.

Part of the species’ survivability could be because of the monkeys’ ability to digest things such mature leaves and seeds.

They also would not have had to worry very much about water – their digestive process enabled them to get water from vegetation, meaning they didn’t have to drink “free water,” Mrs Jablonski said.

The research involved fossils found in China’s Yunan province, pictured (Image: Dulyanut Swdp / Getty)

Related articles

She added: “These monkeys are the same as those found in Greece during the same time period, Suggesting they spread out from a center somewhere in central Europe and they did it fairly quickly.

“That is impressive when you think of how long it takes for an animal to disperse tens of thousands of kilometers through forest and woodlands.”

The finding was reported by Penn State University, which also funded the research alongside the National Science Foundation and Bryn Mawr.

Also involved in research were Dr. Dionisios Youlatos from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and Dr. Xueping Ji from the Yunnan Institute of Cultural Relics and Yunnan University.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTurning the dark into light
Next articleApple doesn’t include a charger with its £1,399 new iPhone 12 …that’ll cost you extra

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Your Likelihood of Contracting COVID-19 May Not Be Age-Dependent, Study Shows

0
Jacinta Bowler It's well established at this point that the older you are, the more likely you are to have a severe case of COVID-19. However,...
Read more
Science

Fireflies Love to Synchronise Their Flashing Lights. Now, We Finally Know How

0
Michelle Starr Every year, for just two short weeks in June, the forests in the southeast US host an incredible phenomenon. Swarms of thousands of...
Read more
Science

‘Meteorite’ Is a Love Letter to Space Rocks

0
Daniel Oberhaus One night in April, 2019, the skies above La Palmera, a village in northern Costa Rica, started to glow as a motorcycle-sized meteorite...
Read more
Science

Yellowstone volcano eruption: USGS explains 'global consequences' of a potential eruption

0
A Yellowstone eruption remains one of the most terrifying natural prospects around, with an eruption likely to affect the entire world. While there are...
Read more
Science

Mars tonight: Where is Mars in the sky tonight? How to see Mars opposition

0
Every 26 months or so, Mars, Earth and the Sun form a straight line in the heavens. In astronomical terms, this alignment is known...
Read more
Science

What Would Happen if All the Antarctic Ice Melted?

0
Rhett Allain Yes, there is indeed climate change. There's no question that we (the humans) have been putting a whole bunch of carbon dioxide into...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Raynaud’s disease: Do your fingers and toes feel a certain way? The lesser-known sign

Health 0
Having a feeling of coldness in your fingers and toes is perfectly normal during a colder season. However, sometimes this sensation could be a...
Read more

Two And A Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Is Dead At 77

Tv & Radio 0
Between the ‘70s and ‘90s, Ferrell was a staple in television, booking countless guest roles in iconic shows throughout the decades. These included programs...
Read more

From preloved to reloved

Entertainment 0
FACT: Not all brands that promote sustainability are sustainable. The unprecedented scale of fashion today raises tremendous ecological, social and economic questions, and society...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: