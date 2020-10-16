Home World China launches swarm of 'suicide' drones designed to explode on impact
World

China launches swarm of 'suicide' drones designed to explode on impact

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson)

China has unveiled a new “suicide” attack drones capable of swarming a target and exploding on impact, according to a newly-released video demonstration.

Footage released by state-owned Chinese company CETC shows a launcher fire 48 drones skywards before they synchronise mid-air and divebomb the target kamikaze style.

The launcher truck seen in the video is based on the Dongfeng Menshi which itself is modelled on the US Hummer H1, Forbes reports.

Swarming drones, fitted with explosive warheads, have a few advantages over missiles, such as being able to be programmed to hit multiple targets at once without colliding with each other mid-flight.

The footage was released on October 14 and has attracted international attention.

China has launched a new swarm of ‘suicide’ drones which explode on impact

Paul Scharre, a drone warfare expert, was sceptical that the technology was legitimate.

He told The Times : “We can’t see from the Chinese video whether the drones are communicating and coordinating with each other.

“It could just be a launch of drones like the launch of missiles from a multiple-launch rocket system.

- Advertisement -

“However, the test shows that China is developing swarm drone systems and they could be operational in a few years.”

Swarming technology has simultaneously given rise to counter-swarming programs that would see aerial dogfights with enemy drones.

The US military is also researching technology to jam drone signals.

This comes critics accused China of using “spy drones” on its own citizens under the guise of trying to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

And The Pentagon issued a report claiming that the Chinese navy has “overtaken” the US and is now a serious threat with submarines capable of launching nukes.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus infections still rising rapidly
Next articleArmie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers’ Daughter Harper Loses Her 1st Tooth

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Trump's And Biden's Plans For Education

0
Elena MooreCaroline Amenabar/NPR; Joe Hall/FlickrCaroline Amenabar/NPR; Joe Hall/FlickrKey priorities Joe Biden Make public colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, and minority-serving institutions tuition-free for families making...
Read more
World

Shoppers Went Back To Department Stores In September

0
Alina SelyukhShoppers stroll through the newly reopened Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, Calif., on Oct. 7. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images hide captiontoggle caption Frederic...
Read more
World

Teenage girl filmed casually walking tiger on a leash as if it were a pet dog

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A shocking video showing a young girl casually walking a tiger on the street has gone viral since it was shared on...
Read more
World

With Debate Cancelled, Trump And Biden Appear In Dueling Town Halls

0
Alana WisePresident Trump speaks during an NBC News town hall moderated by Savannah Guthrie at the Perez Art Museum in Miami. At the same...
Read more
World

Great white shark chased away by huge sea creature in once-in-a-lifetime capture

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson) Footage of a great white shark being chased by a burly elephant seal has stunned viewers after being uploaded on social media. In...
Read more
World

Terrified teacher finds 13-ft monster python curled up inside her truck

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) A terrified teacher who spotted a 13-foot python lurking underneath her truck had to enlist passersby to wrestle it free. Her first attempt...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

PS5 pre-order stock UPDATE: Latest news on Wave 3 re-stock – is today the day to order

Gaming 0
Anybody who managed to secure a PS5 console for launch should count themselves extremely lucky. PS5 pre-order stock has been incredibly hard to come by, as...
Read more

Covid: Chris Christie 'was wrong' to not wear masks

US 0
Related Topics
Read more

Frank Thomas on Astros: ‘If they get to 3-3 Houston will close it out’

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 16, 2020 at 12:38a ET | MLB | Duration: 1:51The MLB on FOX guys recap Game 5 of the ALCS round. Frank...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: