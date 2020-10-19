Home World China Passes Export Law Protecting National Security, Covering Tech
World

China Passes Export Law Protecting National Security, Covering Tech

0

By

AFP News

China has passed a new law restricting sensitive exports to protect national security, a move that adds to policy tools it could wield against the US as tensions — especially in technology — continue to rise.

The law, which China’s top legislature passed on Saturday, comes into effect on December 1 and allows Beijing to “take reciprocal measures” against countries that abuse export controls and pose a threat to national security.

Technical data related to items covered will also be subject to export controls, according to the published text of the law.

Beijing’s latest measure gives it more room to hit back in US President Donald Trump’s war on Chinese tech firms, with the White House moving against popular platforms and major companies — including apps TikTok and WeChat, tech giant Huawei and chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

The new law, “formulated to safeguard national security and interests”, adds to China’s regulatory toolkit which also involves a restriction catalogue of tech exports and an unreliable entity list.

“Where any country or region abuses export control measures to endanger the national security and interests of the People’s Republic of China, (it) may take reciprocal measures,” the law states.

- Advertisement -

The new law takes effect in December and allows Beijing to “take reciprocal measures” against countries that abuse export controls and pose a threat to national security Photo: AFP / STR

It adds that Chinese authorities will formulate and adjust an export control list of items to be published in a “timely manner”.

Foreign individuals and groups can also be found liable for violating export control rules.

The economic relationship between Beijing and Washington has been roiled by Trump’s unprecedented campaign of tariffs, threats of bans and sanctions on Chinese tech firms.

With Trump facing a tough re-election campaign ahead of polls next month, US officials have described measures against China as national security safeguards — prompting a backlash from Beijing.

In September, China launched a long-expected “unreliable entities list”, widely seen as a weapon to retaliate against the US which has used its own “entity list” to shut Huawei out of the US market.

The month before that, China’s commerce ministry stepped up rules on technologies restricted for export, adding “civilian use” to the list.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBess Abell, Social Secretary in Johnson White House, Dies at 87
Next articleWestminster hits back against Holyrood as COVID testing row erupts 'categorically untrue!'

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Most Markets Rise On US Stimulus Hope, China Growth Falls Short

0
ByAFP NewsMost Asian markets rose Monday on lingering hopes for a new US stimulus package, though Shanghai turned lower after data showed China's economy...
Read more
World

Viking fan smashed girlfriend's skull with axe after finding her in bed with son

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) A man who developed a bizarre obsession with Norse warriors after watching the hit TV series Vikings is on the run after...
Read more
World

Philips Q3 Earnings Boosted By Virus Healthcare Demand

0
ByAFP NewsDutch firm Philips said Monday its third quarter net profit rose sharply as its health arm got a boost from demand driven by...
Read more
World

'We Are Not Afraid': France Rallies After Beheading Of Teacher

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterTens of thousands of people rallied in Paris and cities across France in solidarity with a teacher beheaded for showing pupils cartoons...
Read more
World

Egypt’s Great Pyramid: ‘Flaw' in ancient monument exposed workers' 'remarkable' secret

0
ByBelieved to have been built for the Pharaoh Khufu over a 20-year period, the colossal monument still stands as the oldest and largest of...
Read more
World

Thousands Take To Chile Streets To Mark Protest Movement Anniversary

0
ByAFP NewsTens of thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday in a central Santiago square to mark the anniversary of a protest movement that broke out...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Daughter Emme, 12 & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters For Shopping Day

Celebrity 0
ByEmily Selleck Jennifer Lopez is such a great mom to all of her kids! The singer took her daughter Emme, along with her future stepdaughters...
Read more

The Amazon Echo is going to look and sound massively inferior this week

Tech 0
ByAnd it's not just the design that's had a radical overhaul as Amazon also says it has improved the sound which means users get...
Read more

Study Says an Adorable Species May Be Doing Okay in Climate Change – The American Pika!

Science 0
ByJacinta Bowler The American pika (Ochotona princeps) is traditionally thought of as a canary in the coal mine when it comes to America's rising temperatures. Making...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: