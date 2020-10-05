Home Tv & Radio Chloe Sims in tears on TOWIE as her and Pete Wicks come...
Chloe Sims in tears on TOWIE as her and Pete Wicks come clean on romance

The Only Way Is Essex fans went into meltdown during Sunday’s episode as Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks both came clean about their romance.

Chloe, 37, and Pete, 31, attended a “friendship therapy” session led by Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson.

During the discussion, Pete admitted they had “blurred the lines” of their friendship.

Chloe was in floods of tears as she also confirmed they had been more than friends for “two years”.

The couple had attended therapy after their rocky friendship saw them not speak for months during lockdown.

On the show they seemingly patched things up, but Chloe confessed she was still upset that Pete hadn’t reached out to her during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chloe was in floods of tears after she came clean about her romance with Pete

Celebs Go Dating’s Anna asked the duo if they had been more than friends, and they both confirmed they had “blurred the lines” for “two years”.

Anna then asked Chloe, who was in floods of tears, what she wanted to happen next.

Chloe said she “didn’t know” as tears fell down her face.

She said things had got too “messy” and “toxic” over the past few years.

Pete admitted that ‘lines were blurred’ in their friendship

Viewers went into meltdown on Twitter after the pair finally came clean about being more than friends.

One said: “waittt for 2 years there was blurred lines?”

While another wrote: “Chloe and Pete 2 YEARS?!????”

“2 YEARS! 2 B****Y YEARS!”, penned a third.

Pete revealed today (October 4) he’s been in a secret sexual relationship with Chloe two years.

In an interview with The Sun, Pete said: “Yes our relationship has been more than just a friendship. It has been romantic.

Chloe confirmed that they had been more than friends for ‘two years’

“There have definitely been blurred lines over the last two-years. We haven’t been officially seeing each other but there’s definitely been times it’s been more than just a friendship.”

He added: “It’s probably the worst kept secret in TV but yes there is a lot of love between us.

“I do love her and she is one of the most important people to me and hopefully I am to her but we have subsequently made a mess of our friendship.”

The Only Way Is Essex airs Wednesdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe.

Source:Daily Star – TV

