Chocolate advent calendar 2020: Best calendars for adults including Lindt & Hotel Chocolat

Lindt Pick & Mix Advent Calendar – £12

Known for their indulgent chocolates, Lindt has a range of advent calendars to choose from this year.

With the Pick & Mix Advent Calendar, chocolate fanatics can create their own by choosing from a range of 32 different flavours.

The calendar also includes a special full sized Lindor bar to enjoy on Christmas Eve.

