Chocolate advent calendar 2020: Best calendars for adults including Lindt & Hotel Chocolat

Every year, children and adults alike will pick out an advent calendar to help them countdown to Christmas. These are the best chocolate calendars for adults to enjoy this year.

Lindt Pick & Mix Advent Calendar – £12

Known for their indulgent chocolates, Lindt has a range of advent calendars to choose from this year.

With the Pick & Mix Advent Calendar, chocolate fanatics can create their own by choosing from a range of 32 different flavours.

The calendar also includes a special full sized Lindor bar to enjoy on Christmas Eve.

Advent calendars 2020: There are lots of chocolate advent calendars available

Advent calendars 2020: Some calendars are perfect for adults

Green and Blacks Advent Calendar – £12.99

This calendar offers a mix of rich flavours, perfect for any chocolate connoisseurs.

In the run up to Christmas, sweet-toothed Britons will enjoy classic flavours from the Green and Blacks organic range.

The product description reads: “Enjoy five different flavours of bite-size chocolates from the famed Organic range.

“Including rich organic chocolate with soft ginger pieces that burst with flavour, to decadent dark chocolate made up of 70 percent cocoa, prized for its wonderful complexity and great depth of cocoa flavour.”

Thorntons Continental Advent Calendar – £15

With many people unable to travel this year, Thorntons Continental Advent Calendar offers Britons a taste of Europe.

Each chocolate is inspired by flavours from across the continent that have created a luxury treat.

The calendar features 24 miniature chocolates with a full size bar behind the window on Christmas Day.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar – £5.99

A twist on classic Dairy Milk chocolate, the countdown includes a number of different flavours.

Advent calendars 2020: The Divine calendar is suitable for vegans

Behind each window is a different chocolate offering, including plain, walnut and caramel sweets.

Divine Vegan Dark Chocolate Advent Calendar – £4.99

Fans of dark chocolate can indulge in the calendar which features 70 percent dark chocolate.

The chocolates are accessible for everyone as they are vegan-friendly and all Fairtrade.

The elegant gold design is sure to fit in with any Christmas decorations and each window includes a fact about animals.

Advent calendars 2020: Many calendars are already hitting the shelves

Hotel Chocolat Grand Advent Calendar – £68

Strictly for adults, the luxury calendar offers a twist on the standard chocolate treats.

The description states: “Some have double truffles behind them like our decadent Cinnamon Bun or our delectable Caramel Supernova – two so you can share (or not).

“Other doors hide our festive chocolate Slabs or Selector packs, from caramel puddles to our mini crackers.”

As well as chocolate, some windows reveal luxury hot chocolate or even festive liqueurs.

