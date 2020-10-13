Home Celebrity Chris Brown Plays With Son Aeko, 10 Mos, In Cute New Video...
Celebrity

Chris Brown Plays With Son Aeko, 10 Mos, In Cute New Video After Reuniting Amid Pandemic

0

Allison Swan

Chris Brown playing with his mini-me son Aeko just might be the cutest new video on the internet. 

Chris Brown, 31, is making up for lost time! The “Forever” singer was beaming with happiness while playing with his son Aeko Catori Brown in a new video shared to Ammika Harris‘ Instagram stories on Monday, Oct. 12. Chris, 31, and Aeko have been separated for many months thanks to the COVID-19 travel ban, but their bond is still strong.

In the video, the 10-month old is sitting on the bed while Chris playfully nuzzles his neck and pretends to bite him. Aeko is still too young to talk but there’s no mistaking his giggles of joy. Chris looks equally happy to finally be playing with his son face to face, instead of just over FaceTime.

It was less than a week ago that Chris shared the happy news of his family reunion with his fans. On Oct. 6, he shared a picture of himself alongside Ammika and their beloved baby boy on Instagram. He captioned the pic: “Made it,” along with a red heart emoji.  In the picture, Aeko looks cozy in a red, white, and blue-plaid hoodie. Ammika is is equally bundled up in a big red coat and black leather pants. Chris, wears a camo jacket and jeans and has his arm wrapped around Ammika , who’s holding their son.

Chris didn’t reveal exactly where he and Ammika and Aeko reunited but it’s likely that he travelled overseas to see them. Ammika and Aeko have been living in Germany since before the pandemic hit.  As HollywoodLife previously reported the on again, off again couple decided that instead of risking their new son’s health, she would stay in Europe with their son.

“Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris,” an insider shared in July, “but their main priority as parents is the safety and well-being of their baby. Chris [was] not allowed to fly to Germany due to the current travel restrictions, which does not allow US citizens to fly to Germany.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAP source: Alex Pietrangelo signs seven-year deal with Golden Knights
Next articleRazor blades found in pizza dough as ex-employee arrested

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun At Her Changing Appearance As She Admits She Met Pal Simon Huck ‘Five Faces Ago’

0
Jade Boren Khloe Kardashian joked about her different beauty phases over the years while guest starring on the podcast of her longtime friend, Simon Huck!Khloe...
Read more
Celebrity

'DWTS' Recap: '80s Week Ends in a Shocking Elimination

0
Emily Longeretta Going back in time! The Monday, October 12, episode of Dancing With the Stars was ’80s week, which meant each of the stars and...
Read more
Celebrity

Van Halen Family Faced 'Horrifying Racist Environment' for Being Indonesian Says David Lee Roth

0
Van Halens Faced 'Horrifying Racist Environment:' David Lee Roth | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageVan Halen Family Faced 'Horrifying Racist...
Read more
Celebrity

Lily James’ Romantic History: Every Man She’s Ever Dated From Matt Smith To Chris Evans & More

0
bshilliday Lily James’ list of boyfriends isn’ a long one, but she’s romanced some very handsome and talented actors. We’ve got the who’s who among...
Read more
Celebrity

Duchess Kate’s Go-To Sunglasses Brand Is a Can’t-Miss This Prime Day

0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Prime Day is here! Drop everything, sound...
Read more
Celebrity

Blue Ivy, 8, Gives Grandma Tina Knowles A Spooky Halloween Makeover: See Blue’s Expert Makeup Skills

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Beyonce and JAY-Z’s 8-year-old daughter turned Tina Knowles into a ‘grandma skeleton’ over the weekend! See her amazing Halloween look!Blue Ivy Carter may be...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Man Who Speaks Softly—and Commands a Big Cyber Army

US 0
Garrett M. Graff As ever, the NSA often applied the brakes. The Snowden leaks had exposed many of its secret programs and capabilities, forcing the...
Read more

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun At Her Changing Appearance As She Admits She Met Pal Simon Huck ‘Five Faces Ago’

Celebrity 0
Jade Boren Khloe Kardashian joked about her different beauty phases over the years while guest starring on the podcast of her longtime friend, Simon Huck!Khloe...
Read more

Disney to boost streaming

Entertainment 0
WALT Disney Co said on OCT 12 it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: