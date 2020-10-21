Chris Chester facing Wakefield Trinity revolt after threatening stars with sack

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Jeremy Cross)

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester is facing a dressing room revolt after threatening some of his stars with the sack.

Chester lost patience with his players in the wake of last weekend’s 48-6 hammering by St Helens that left his side rooted to the bottom of the Super League table.

Trinity have won just two of 14 games this season and Chester hinted that some of his flops could have their contracts terminated if results fail to improve.

But Daily Star Sport can reveal the outburst has left some of his players seething – and that a growing number of them think it should be Chester who gets the sack instead of them after presiding over a shambolic run of six wins from the last 31 league games.

Some senior stars have questioned Chester’s training methods and attitude – and believe he is to blame for the team’s woeful run of form.

It is understood some of the players are barely speaking to Chester and have accused him of turning up late for training sessions he hasn’t planned in advance.

But some members of the squad fear Chester is unsackable because there is no relegation this season – and believe chief executive Mick Carter is unwilling to replace him with a new coach because of the financial implications involved.

- Advertisement -

A club source said: “He just doesn’t do anything properly or with any thought or planning. It would only be obvious if you had played under a really good coach, then it stands out like a sore thumb just how weak he is on the absolute basics.

Get the latest transfer news straight into your inbox! Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Well then sign up for the brilliant new Daily Star Sport email newsletter! From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox. How do you sign up? It only takes a matter of seconds. Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’. And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning. You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

“Everything looks normal from the outside looking in, but it’s just so unprofessional for a Super League club that there is no planning at all.”

- Advertisement -

Chester took charge of Trinity in 2016 after replacing Brian Smith and is under contract at Belle Vue until the end of next season.

Fuming fans have taken to social media demanding Chester be sacked, describing the state of the team as ‘shambolic’ and accusing Carter of being ‘too weak’ to make a decision.

But Carter hit back at the critics and insisted the club still had faith in Chester to turn things round.

Carter said: “No-one is hurting more than Chris. He accepts results have not been good enough, but he is Wakefield through and through and wants to bust a gut to make things better.

“We are not going to make excuses for the results, but we still have confidence that Chris Chester is the right coach for this club.”