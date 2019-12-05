Chris Evans: ‘It’s a miracle’ Virgin Radio host opens up on son’s battle with situation

“And, they’re all linked to something called retained reflexes,” he clarified.

The host defined that retained reflexes are current within the first to second 12 months of our lives and are then meant to filter away as soon as they’ve been inhabited, as we develop different responses.

“But if they don’t leave us, they can cause massive issues,” Chris admitted.

“So, what we are talking about is a drug free movement method, which improves learning and behavioural problems by maturing the nervous system.”

The radio DJ described the remedy therapy as “revolutionary”.

“I’ve been thinking of talking about this on the radio for a while,” he mentioned, as he usually shares private tales about his household along with his loyal listeners.