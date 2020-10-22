Home Celebrity Chris Evans makes u-turn on last minute abroad trip with wife 'Don’t...
Celebrity

Chris Evans makes u-turn on last minute abroad trip with wife 'Don’t want to upset anyone’

0

By

“Anybody else not going anywhere for the summer?” he giggled, laughing at the situation because – what else can we do?

He started to explain how he was meant to be taking his ever popular digital show to the Algarve: “So, we were due to do the show from Portugal on Monday for four weeks but now we’re just going to do it from here for four weeks, which is fine,” he reassured.

“I’m completely cool with that, my wife is very zen with it all!”

Phew!

The Chris Evans Breakfast Show airs weekdays at 6:30am on Virgin Radio.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBowel cancer: The breakfast you should avoid to lower your risk of the deadly condition
Next articleNick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

7 Holiday Face Masks on Amazon To Help You Celebrate Safely and Adorably

0
BySuzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note: Information below is not intended...
Read more
Celebrity

Melania Trump Shocked Beyoncé Was Featured On Cover Of ‘Vogue’, New Leaked Recording Reveals

0
ByJade Boren Melania Trump sounded surprised that Beyoncé was made the cover star of the Sept. 2018 issue of ‘Vogue’ and given ‘editorial input,’ according...
Read more
Celebrity

Chelsea Handler tells 50 Cent 'Black Lives Matter' after rapper endorses Trump: 'Remember?'

0
ByView photosPhoto: Getty Images MoreChelsea Handler has a few thoughts about former flame 50 Cent’s recent endorsement of President Donald Trump. After the rapper urged...
Read more
Celebrity

Dan Walker: BBC host furiously defends Stacey Dooley after nasty trolls attack her new gig

0
ByDan Walker, 43, rushed to support fellow TV presenter Stacey Dooley after she revealed she had received unnecessarily cruel remarks on Twitter over her latest gig This is...
Read more
Celebrity

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Toast to Their CMT Music Awards 2020 Win

0
ByJohnni Macke Happier together! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoyed the 2020 CMT Music Awards together on Wednesday, October 21. “We did it,” Shelton, 44, said,...
Read more
Celebrity

Naga Munchetty: BBC host teases 'highly privileged information' about co-star Charlie

0
ByNaga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have long impressed BBC Breakfast fans with their quirky and bold outfits, as they bring viewers the morning's news...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Flights: Passenger’s ‘ridiculous’ safety precaution condemned as danger to others

Travel 0
ByAir travel is nothing like it was as little as one year ago thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Though some air travel has resumed...
Read more

Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Sports 0
By <!-- -->...
Read more

Chris Evans makes u-turn on last minute abroad trip with wife 'Don’t want to upset anyone’

Celebrity 0
By"Anybody else not going anywhere for the summer?" he giggled, laughing at the situation because - what else can we do? He started to explain...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress