Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ admits defeat in new admission about son: 'Run for the hills'

“Noah decided to change the tyres on his hybrid bike from road tyres to cross-country tyres, he’d never done that before!” Chris told his co-star Vassos Alexander, while the two were discussing their weekend antics.

“He said ‘Dad, do we have any tyre levers?’

“I said “Course we don’t! But we do have spoons,'” he giggled.

Describing Noah’s reaction to the proposition of using a table spoon to change his tyres, Chris explained his young son was baffled before resorting to YouTube to sort it all out.

“These geniuses on YouTube are inspiring your kids,” the former BBC host gushed.

