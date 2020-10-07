Home Celebrity Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ baffled over Claudia Winkleman husband admission ‘The...
Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ baffled over Claudia Winkleman husband admission 'The heck?'

Chris Evans, 54, featured Claudia Winkleman, 48, on his Virgin Radio show on Tuesday morning, ahead of the return of BBC‘s biggest talent contest later this month. The telly star spoke about all thing Strictly Come Dancing and revealed insights into her new book, one chapter of which Chris found particularly confusing.

He latest novel Quite, is a love letter to life and has been described as more than just a memoir.

Within the pages, Claudia invited readers into her world, built on anecdotes from her own life.

One chapter discussed dating, and led with handy tips of what to avoid and what to look out for in the ideal man.

But Chris was mildly baffled, saying: “Now, let me remind the jury of the title of this particular chapter.

“You mustn’t stay with him if he’s the best looking man in the room,” he read aloud the title.

You could hear the cogs turning in his head as he added: “Now, you are married to one of the best looking men I’ve ever met in my life and has often been the best looking man in the room…” Chris said of her film producer husband Kris Thykier

“So, what the heck are you wanging on about?!”

Claudia has been married to the film buff for 20-years, and the pair share three children together.

“Very good-looking boys or boys who think they’re good looking make very little effort,” she said, we assume speaking from experience.

“Those are not the ones to go for. The ones to go for are the ones who are funny, who ask you about your day, who don’t ask what’s for dinner but instead say, ‘What shall we have for dinner?'”

She referenced a time at university where she lost concentration and injured herself while looking at an “alarmingly” good looking boy.

“There as this one boy at university who was so good looking that I fell off my bike looking at him,” she recalled.

“It was like angels sang and the sun came out of his ears!”

