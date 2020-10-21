Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ light-heartedly mocks Penny Lancaster’s former ‘beer belly'

By

Chris Evans , 54, took a light-hearted swipe at Penny Lancaster, 49, noting she appeared to have a “beer belly” after posting a photo of her lockdown weight gain. All said in jest of course, the radio DJ giggled as he read aloud a report following an Instagram post, which led to the Loose Women star’s impressive 17lb weight loss.

Speaking to his co-stars, Chris said: “She posted a picture of herself a few weeks ago with a proper belly, you could call it a beer belly, but it probably isn’t a beer belly where Penny is concerned.

“Then she says, ‘I need to do some work here, look what’s happened to me during lockdown!'”

Earlier this month, Penny opened up about her fluctuating weight on the ITV chat show, and explained she found herself comfort eating and indulging in drink during her time at home due to “anxiety and fear”.

She also revealed she entered the menopause and as a result gained more than a stone.

