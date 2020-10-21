Home Celebrity Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ light-heartedly mocks Penny Lancaster’s former ‘beer belly'
Celebrity

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ light-heartedly mocks Penny Lancaster’s former ‘beer belly'

0

By

Chris Evans, 54, took a light-hearted swipe at Penny Lancaster, 49, noting she appeared to have a “beer belly” after posting a photo of her lockdown weight gain. All said in jest of course, the radio DJ giggled as he read aloud a report following an Instagram post, which led to the Loose Women star’s impressive 17lb weight loss.

Speaking to his co-stars, Chris said: “She posted a picture of herself a few weeks ago with a proper belly, you could call it a beer belly, but it probably isn’t a beer belly where Penny is concerned.

“Then she says, ‘I need to do some work here, look what’s happened to me during lockdown!'”

Earlier this month, Penny opened up about her fluctuating weight on the ITV chat show, and explained she found herself comfort eating and indulging in drink during her time at home due to “anxiety and fear”.

She also revealed she entered the menopause and as a result gained more than a stone.

READ MORE: Rod Stewart forced to confront bandmates with groupies on tour

On top of this emotional eating, she entered the menopause and as a result gained more than a stone.

She told the panel: “I’ve been having really hot sweats and then freezing cold.

- Advertisement -

“My body temperature is fluctuating all over the place. It affects your mood swings, I’ve been putting on more weight.”

Penny captioned the weight loss pictures Chris was referring to: “During the lockdown I found myself entering my menopause and the side effects were exaggerated by the anxiety and fear for the virus and the unknown.

“I turned to food and drink as comfort and gained over a stone.”

Chris recently revealed that he was doing a candid interview with Rod Stewart at his luxurious home in the heart of Essex.

Rocking up ready for a good old chat with the Maggie May singer, Penny kindly extended the invitation to lunch but to the host’s disappointment, he had to turn it down.

And he was most distraught.

The former BBC presenter chuckled: “I had to get back for the kids.

“Penny was the one who actually extended the invite for lunch,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhite House looks at cutting Covid funds, newborn screenings in ‘anarchist’ cities

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Post Malone and More Celebrities Who Believe in Aliens

0
ByMariah Cooper Beam them up! Humans have questioned the existence of life on other planets for centuries — including celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Tom...
Read more
Celebrity

Dan Walker: BBC host silences trolls after sarcastic tweet backlash 'It’s quite obvious'

0
ByDan Walker, 43, had to explain himself after trolls criticised him for a tweet regarding 22-year-old Manchester United player Marcus Rashford. The BBC Breakfast...
Read more
Celebrity

Mark Ruffalo defends Chris Pratt: 'He is just not overtly political as a rule'

0
ByMark Ruffalo has Chris Pratt’s back.  Ruffalo is speaking out in support of his Avengers co-star after Twitter dubbed Pratt the “worst Hollywood Chris.” It...
Read more
Celebrity

Piers Morgan admits co-star Susanna Reid thought him joining GMB was the ‘worst thing'

0
By"I know you've had the conversation that they would love you here at Times radio?" he grinned. The GMB host chuckled: "Everyone would love me,"...
Read more
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Recalls Making Eye Contact With an Alien After Seeing UFO

0
ByJohnni Macke Out of this world! Miley Cyrus wasn’t sure she believed in extraterrestrial beings until she saw one in person.“I was driving through San...
Read more
Celebrity

Kardashians Go Country: Kim, Kourtney & Kendall Don Cowboy Hats & Boots For Fun Family Pic

0
ByJason Brow Forget ‘Keeping Up.’ After seeing Kim Kardashian’s country-themed photos of the entire family, maybe the KarJenners can reboot ‘Little House on the Prairie’...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ light-heartedly mocks Penny Lancaster’s former ‘beer belly'

Celebrity 0
ByChris Evans, 54, took a light-hearted swipe at Penny Lancaster, 49, noting she appeared to have a "beer belly" after posting a photo of...
Read more

White House looks at cutting Covid funds, newborn screenings in ‘anarchist’ cities

Health 0
ByBy Brianna Ehley and Rachel Roubein Trump in a Sept. 2 order called on federal agencies to curtail funding to jurisdictions that “disempower” police departments...
Read more

Book review: The Ordinary Chaos of Being Human

Entertainment 0
ByTHIS is a four year quest by book editor Richards to find a diverse collection of shorts stories that capture the diversity of the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress