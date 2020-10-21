Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ light-heartedly mocks Penny Lancaster’s former ‘beer belly'

By
Chris Evans, 54, took a light-hearted swipe at Penny Lancaster, 49, noting she appeared to have a “beer belly” after posting a photo of her lockdown weight gain. All said in jest of course, the radio DJ giggled as he read aloud a report following an Instagram post, which led to the Loose Women star’s impressive 17lb weight loss.
Speaking to his co-stars, Chris said: “She posted a picture of herself a few weeks ago with a proper belly, you could call it a beer belly, but it probably isn’t a beer belly where Penny is concerned.
“Then she says, ‘I need to do some work here, look what’s happened to me during lockdown!'”
Earlier this month, Penny opened up about her fluctuating weight on the ITV chat show, and explained she found herself comfort eating and indulging in drink during her time at home due to “anxiety and fear”.
She also revealed she entered the menopause and as a result gained more than a stone.
READ MORE: Rod Stewart forced to confront bandmates with groupies on tour
On top of this emotional eating, she entered the menopause and as a result gained more than a stone.
She told the panel: “I’ve been having really hot sweats and then freezing cold.
“My body temperature is fluctuating all over the place. It affects your mood swings, I’ve been putting on more weight.”
Penny captioned the weight loss pictures Chris was referring to: “During the lockdown I found myself entering my menopause and the side effects were exaggerated by the anxiety and fear for the virus and the unknown.
“I turned to food and drink as comfort and gained over a stone.”
Chris recently revealed that he was doing a candid interview with Rod Stewart at his luxurious home in the heart of Essex.
Rocking up ready for a good old chat with the Maggie May singer, Penny kindly extended the invitation to lunch but to the host’s disappointment, he had to turn it down.
And he was most distraught.
The former BBC presenter chuckled: “I had to get back for the kids.
“Penny was the one who actually extended the invite for lunch,” he added.