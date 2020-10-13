Chris Evans: Virgin Radio host explains why he turned down lunch with Rod Stewart and wife

Chris Evans , 54, revealed he had a one-on-one interview with legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star Rod Stewart, 75, but when the invitation was extended to lunch at his luxurious home in Essex, the Virgin Radio DJ turned it down. But not to worry, he had a good enough reason and the hosts were more than understanding.

Chris told his listeners that he had been psyching himself up for the informal chat, and had to repeat a mantra to himself before he arrived.

“Do not mess this Rod Stewart conversation up!” he revealed he had told himself on the day.

“We’re in his house, he’s given us a couple of hours.

“He actually asked us to stay for lunch, which was fantastic but I can’t!” he moaned.

