Chris Harrison Jokes About Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s Prom Drama

Don’t cut up without him! Chris Harrison jokingly weighed in on the controversy surrounding whether Bachelorette Clare Crawley went to prom after a fan accused her of lying about it.

“Also not Prom,” Nick Viall captioned an Instagram photo of himself, Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon dressed in tuxedos on Thursday, October 22.

Harrison, 49, chimed in with a retort worthy of viral status. “Not true my husband went to prom with the guy on the left,” the host wrote. “I have pictures to prove it.”

Viall, 40, kept the joke rolling, replying: “It’s [sic] was homecoming and he cheated on him with me.”

Unglert, for his part, told the season 21 Bachelor that he will “always be my homecoming king.”

Crawley, 39, came under fire after she claimed during the Tuesday, October 20, episode of The Bachelorette that no one asked her to prom. “I didn’t have the greatest high school experience either, to be honest. I never went to prom,” she said. “Nobody ever asked me. Nobody even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible.”

Clare Crawley and Chris Harrison ABC/Craig Sjodin

A fan quickly alleged that the leading lady was not telling the truth about her high school experience. “My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom,” the Instagram user claimed, showing off yearbook photos of Crawley and her husband. “#bachelorette #clarecrawley #senior ball #1999 #hothusband.”

The hairstylist doubled down on her story, though. “You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT prom?” she responded in the comments section. “Turns out it’s just someone digging up old photos. (Why she keeps her husband’s old dance pics I’m not sure). I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom just like I said.”

The fan later apologized via Instagram on Wednesday, October 21. “I would like to say I miss understood [sic],” she wrote. “Clare did not go to prom with my husband. It was another dance and I apologize for my error.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants!

