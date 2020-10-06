Chris Hughes praised for 'brave and eye opening' BBC testicular health doc

staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Hardwick)

Love Island star Chris Hughes has been heaped with mass praise and acclaim for his new BBC documentary Me My Brother and Our Balls.

The TV regular bravely opened up about his fears he would be unable to be naturally father children due to his ongoing condition varicocele.

Varicocele is when one or more veins cover a testicle.

Because the veins pump blood away from the testicles they can cause them to overheat, which can cause fertility issues.

Luckily for Chris, after visiting a specalist he was relieved to discover his sperm count has improved in both quantity and quality since he had an operation to help the issue six years ago.

(Image: BBC)

Heartbreakingly, his brother Ben was informed it may not be possible for him to conceive.

In raw scenes, Ben and his girlfriend cried after discovering their was less than a one in five chance he would be able to naturally father children of his own.

The doc aimed to shed light on the often taboo topic of testicular health and encourages men to seek advice at the first opportunity if they fear something is wrong.

(Image: BBC/Twenty Six 03)

One viewer tweeted: “Massive respect to @chrishughes_22 and his brother Ben for their honesty and openness in this documentary.

- Advertisement -

“P.S Chris’ balls looks tasty Face savouring food BBC Three #MeMyBrotherandOurBalls Best wishes lads.”

Another added: “#MeMyBrotherandOurBalls Heartbreaking that so many men struggle with fertility.”

A third continued: “Great documentary from Chris Hughes especially when you add in the impact of the current climate.”.

“Inspired by your journey and openness through #MeMyBrotherandOurBalls Good luck Ben Hughes,” another chimed in.

#MeMyBrotherandOurBalls what an amazing documentary, real eye opener,” another praised.

A fifth wrote: “So brave of @chrishughes_22 and his brother @_BenHughes_ to share their emotional journey of coming to terms with fertility issues, after testicular illness and cancer.

“This brave programme will really help so many other men.”

Like this: Like Loading...