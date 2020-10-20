Home Celebrity Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley divorce latest: Has Chrishell Stause forgiven Hartley?
Celebrity

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley divorce latest: Has Chrishell Stause forgiven Hartley?

0

By

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley met when they were filming for The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. The pair got married after three years of dating, but after two years Hartley filed for divorce. Fans are keen to find out the latest on their divorce and they want to know if Stause, who is currently on Dancing With The Stars, has moved on.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Has Chrishell Stause forgiven Hartley?

Fans know Chrishell Stause as a real estate agent from the reality TV series on Netflix, Selling Sunset, which follows The Oppenheim Group in LA.

Since season three came to an end, 39-year-old Stause signed up to take part in the 2020 season of Dancing With The Stars.

During season three of Selling Sunset fans found out her husband of two years, Justin Hartley, had filed for divorce and she said it had been without her knowledge.

For a short time she left LA to live with her sister and spend time with her family, before moving into her own home.

Almost a year later, fans are wondering whether Stause is still ‘married’, and here is everything we know about the couple’s relationship.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE: Chrishell Stause age: How old is Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause?

Chrishell Stause divorce: The Selling Sunset star and Justin Hartley (Image: Getty)

Chrishell Stause divorce: The Selling Sunset star is happy (Image: Getty)

Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, with Stause alleging on Selling Sunset that he had informed her by text.

Soap Opera Digest reported that Stause then filed for dissolution of the marriage in December 2019.

- Advertisement -

A dissolution of marriage means the legal process of formally ending a marriage, and the process is usually straightforward, so it seems Stause is legally no longer married.

The real reason behind the divorce is yet to be revealed, as Stause said the end to their relationship was sudden and unexpected.

Since their break-up, Hartley has formed a relationship with a new girlfriend, Sofia Pernas.

While Stause has said she is trying to focus on the positive things in life and is enjoying her time on Dancing With The Stars with dance partner Gleb Savchenko.

Chrishell Stause divorce: Stause and Hartley got divorced in December 2019 (Image: Getty)

Stause told People that she still felt hurt by the thought of her ex-husband in a new relationship, saying: “I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting.”

- Advertisement -

She spent some time in therapy following the divorce and said it helped a great deal, adding she was in “such a great place” now.

Stause has also said she would like to have children someday, and she may choose to take the steps to motherhood alone.

She admitted she had a different idea about what stage of her life she thought she would be at now, but she hopes family life is still a possibility for her.

DON’T MISS…
 Dancing With The Stars 2020 couples: Who are the DWTS 2020 couples? [EXPLAINER]
Chrishell Stause children: Will Selling Sunset star have kids alone? [INSIGHT]
Chrishell Stause dating: Has Selling Sunset’s Chrishell moved on? [INTERVIEW]

Chrishell Stause divorce: Chrishell on Dancing With The Stars (Image: ABC)

Hartley has a teenage daughter Isabella from his previous marriage to Lindsay Korman and Stause had grown very fond of her.

She said she had to write Isabella a letter to explain the situation after Hartley filed for divorce.

Still, almost a year on she says she is excited to get back in the dating game, telling People: “It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there.

“I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen. It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!″

The star then took to Instagram to tell fans how she is now in a good place following the divorce, and her followers showed her support.

Related articles

She said: “Had a candid talk with @people about where I’ve been, where I’m at, and where I’m going.

“I have been scared to open up because of fear what I said would be twisted, so thank you Jeff Nelson at @people for your care. You are the best.”

Fans told her they felt she was one of the most down to earth agents in the Selling Sunset series, and they encouraged her to keep believing in herself.

One viewer said: “You were one of my favourite people on Selling Sunset and you are incredible on dancing with the stars. Cannot wait to read this article. Don’t ever forget how far you’ve come. You are magic.”

Another fan said: “Your authenticity and kindness are visible with your words and smile. We can tell you are a beautiful person inside too. My daughters and I watch Selling for you! And Dancing with the stars! You’re the only reason we are watching them. Stay true.”

Selling Sunset is on Netflix now

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAll-new Chromecast with Google TV gets BBC and Sky Q content with new apps
Next articleWill Liverpool still win the Premier League with Virgil van Dijk out injured? Big Debate

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Chrishell Stause Breaks Down Dedicating ‘DWTS’ Performance to Late Parents

0
ByDory Jackson An unforgettable dance. Chrishell Stause gave her all in her Dancing With the Stars performance on Monday, October 19, when she paid tribute...
Read more
Celebrity

Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris: 9 Stars Who Love The Historic VP Candidate — See The Selfies

0
ByJulia Teti It’s Kamala Harris’s birthday! To celebrate the VP candidate’s 56th birthday, we’re taking a look at the celebs who got a pic with...
Read more
Celebrity

50 Cent appears to endorse President Trump after seeing Biden's tax plan

0
ByRapper 50 Cent isn't a fan of Joe Biden's proposed tax plan. (Photo: Getty Images) MorePresident Donald Trump isn’t a fan of Hollywood elites, but...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

0
ByJohnni Macke Jeff Bridges announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is already seeking treatment. The Big Lebowski star, 70, shared the news on...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Where She Stands With Lauren Conrad Ahead Of ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion

0
ByJenna Lemoncelli Have two of TV’s biggest foes buried the hatchet? Kristin Cavallari weighed in on her relationship with Lauren Conrad after their feud played...
Read more
Celebrity

Charley Webb: Emmerdale star unveils 'cute' new addition as she addresses problem at home

0
By“The garden is in such a mess because obviously the grass has got ruined from the builders but we are having it redone,” the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Chrishell Stause Breaks Down Dedicating ‘DWTS’ Performance to Late Parents

Celebrity 0
ByDory Jackson An unforgettable dance. Chrishell Stause gave her all in her Dancing With the Stars performance on Monday, October 19, when she paid tribute...
Read more

FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays pre-and-postgame TV coverage for the World Series

Sports 0
ByTAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 19, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the reigning American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to...
Read more

Will Liverpool still win the Premier League with Virgil van Dijk out injured? Big Debate

Sports 0
ByLiverpool will be without star centre-back Virgil van Dijk for a prolonged period of time as he is set to undergo knee surgery. Express...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: