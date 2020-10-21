Home Celebrity Chrishell Stause Is 'Excited' About Her 'DWTS' Body Transformation
Celebrity

Chrishell Stause Is 'Excited' About Her 'DWTS' Body Transformation

0

By

Meredith Nardino

Totally transformed! Chrishell Stause is proud of how strong her muscles have become from her Dancing With the Stars training — especially in her legs.

“I’m just saying, I was shaving the other day and I was like, ‘What is this strand on the back of my leg?’ I’m excited,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, told Us Weekly and other reporters after hitting the ballroom on Monday, October 19, with partner Gleb Savchenko. “As much as I want to tell you about my journey … the back of my legs, I’m like, ‘What is happening?’”

The Kentucky native “ran track all through high school” but admitted she’s “never seen” such prominent definition in her leg muscles as she’s seeing now. “Please vote [for us] because I don’t want it to go away!” she joked alongside the ballroom pro, 37. “I love it. I’m having fun. As soon as I get kicked off the show, it’s probably going to go away.”

Chrishell Stause Shutterstock; ABC

Stause gave an emotional performance on Monday night dedicated to her late parents, who both died of lung cancer. Her father, Jeff, passed away in April 2019, while Ranae, her mom, succumbed to the illness earlier this year. The song she danced to on Monday, “Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, holds a special place in the realtor’s heart.

“It was one of the songs I listened to on repeat when I was dealing with the loss of my parents,” Stause said during her rehearsals, reflecting on her mom’s memory. “Right before I dance, I really feel her calm me [and] encourage me. That has been the most special thing that I will take away from this show. … This dance is for them.”

Following the death of her mother in July, Stause admitted that she was hesitant to accept the challenge of dancing on national TV. However, she had a feeling that taking the stage would make her mom proud.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko ABC/Eric McCandless

“There was definitely that moment where something so unexpected — where you have that moment of pause,” the former soap actress told Us and other reporters in September. “But if I’ve learned anything this year in losing my mom, is that life [is] short. We don’t know how long we’re here for and you have to make the most of it. … [My mom] would have been the first person to tell me to get out there and give it your best shot.”

- Advertisement -

The Days of Our Lives alum has faced a number of ups and downs over the last year, including her November 2019 split from Justin Hartley, who filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Earlier this year, a source told Us exclusively that Stause “was knocked sideways for a while” by the “roller-coaster” of emotions she felt after her split, but she’s “looking forward to finding love again someday.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmir Khan infuriates trolls flaunting fleet of supercars in rain 'to show off'
Next articleCovid: Greater Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Scott Baio Trolls John Stamos For Wanting To Replace Him In ‘Happy Days’ Reunion: Where’s Aunt Becky?

0
BySamantha Wilson Scott Baio lashed out after John Stamos said that he wants to play his character, Chachi, in the ‘Happy Days’ reunion. He even...
Read more
Celebrity

Jean-Claude Van Damme saves chihuahua from being euthanized over passport dispute

0
ByJean-Claude Van Damme has stepped in to save a 3-month-old chihuahua from being euthanized over a passport problem. The chihuahua, named Raya, had been sold...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicola Adams’ girlfriend speaks out on Strictly ‘curse’ amid Katya Jones same-sex pairing

0
ByShe said: "I'm not worried about the curse. “Nicki and me are best friends so I don't really see anyone as competition and she doesn't...
Read more
Celebrity

Pregnant Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer Building Farmhouse Ahead of 4th Child

0
ByRiley Cardoza Dream home! Pregnant Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are giving their fans an inside glimpse into their custom farmhouse build. “Holy crap. We are...
Read more
Celebrity

Amber Rose Alleges An Ex Forced Her Into Non-Consensual Sex: ‘He Knew I Didn’t Want To’

0
ByJenna Lemoncelli In a shocking episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ on Oct. 19, Amber Rose alleged that one of her exes ‘took advantage’ of her...
Read more
Celebrity

Meghan McCain Reveals She Asked Sunny Hostin ‘To Pray For’ Her Privates During Labor

0
ByJulia Teti Meghan McCain wrote the sweetest birthday message to her ‘View’ co-host Sunny Hostin, wishing her an ‘incredible day’ and thanking her for praying...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Greater Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday

U.K. 0
ByAhead of the Downing Street press conference, Mr Burnham - speaking alongside other local leaders - said that without a "bare minimum" of £65m...
Read more

Chrishell Stause Is 'Excited' About Her 'DWTS' Body Transformation

Celebrity 0
ByMeredith Nardino Totally transformed! Chrishell Stause is proud of how strong her muscles have become from her Dancing With the Stars training — especially in...
Read more

Amir Khan infuriates trolls flaunting fleet of supercars in rain 'to show off'

Sports 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Jerry Lawton) Amir Khan has been slammed for flaunting his wealth again after trolls accused him of filming a weather video just to show...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress