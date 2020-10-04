Home Celebrity Chrissy Metz and New Boyfriend Bradley Collins Go Instagram Official
Chrissy Metz and New Boyfriend Bradley Collins Go Instagram Official

Kathy Campbell

Head over heels! This Is Us star Chrissy Metz went Instagram official on Saturday, October 3, with her new boyfriend, Bradley Collins, and revealed she’s totally smitten.

“Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat!” the 40-year-old captioned four photos on Instagram. “Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.”

Four days earlier, the Nashville native, who is a broker at Equitable Property Company, paid tribute to his new love with an Instagram post celebrating her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy,” he captioned a poolside selfie on Tuesday, September 29. “From our first date in May, you’ve had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness. You’re not the best thing that’s happened during quarantine; you’re the best that’s ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!”

Bradley Collins and Chrissy Metz Courtesy Bradley Collins/Instagram

The singer and actress previously dated Hal Rosenfeld. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2018 that the pair were seeing each other but they split less than a year later.

The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star prompted speculation about a breakup when she posted in June 2019 about “learning to be truly open.”

“Sometimes we walk away and sometimes we choose to allow love to expand into a place often unvisited,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Integrated love is messy, and vulnerable, it demands us to see our partners as flawed (ie imperfect) and to allow them to see the same of us.”

Metz exclusively told Us in October that she was taking some time to focus on herself.

“Things change all the time and I’m just really sort of investing in myself in what I want to do, whether it’s producing or music,” she told Us. “Loving myself back, I think that’s … you gotta start there first.”

When asked about her dating life she told Us that “honesty and trust” is essential.

“Real honesty is real intimacy,” Metz said. “And that’s where I think that foundation is, so … I think if you can find someone that you can be honest with and who’s honest with you and you can trust, that’s the real intimacy and that’s what you want.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
Source:Us Weekly

