Chrissy Teigen Breaks Silence To Thank Fans Following Loss of Baby #3: ‘Love You All So Much’

Cassie Gill

Just 2 weeks after her devastating loss, Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet message with her fans to let them know she and John Legend ‘are okay.’

Chrissy Teigen, 34, has broken her social media silence with her tragic baby loss. “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, Oct. 16. The Cravings: Hungry for More author captioned a tweet from husband John Legend, 41, made after his moving Billboard Music Awards performance in tribute to their baby, who they called Jack. “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together,” John’s original tweet read from Wednesday, Oct. 14 read.

“Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling…More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone,” John also added. “I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families,” he added.

John brought the house down with song “Never Break” at the Billboard Music Awards. “For Chrissy,” he opened the incredibly emotional and soulful performance. “We will never break/Built on a foundation/Strong enough to stay/We will never break,” he crooned the Bigger Love track, which took on any entirely new meaning. The couple, who are parents to daughter Luna, 4, and, Miles, 2, announced they were expecting their third child in John’s video for “Wild.”

After experiencing bleeding due to a weakened placenta and receiving transfusions — which she documented on her Instagram — she revealed that their unborn baby boy didn’t make it. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy wrote alongside a series of black-and-white Instagram and Twitter photos.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she also wrote. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you,” she posted.

