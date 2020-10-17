Home Celebrity Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out After Pregnancy Loss: ‘We Are OK’
Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out After Pregnancy Loss: ‘We Are OK’

Erin Crabtree

Chrissy Teigen gave an update on her family after she and husband John Legend lost their third child, a baby boy named Jack.

“We are quiet but we are okay,” the model, 34, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 16, reposting a tribute the singer, 41, shared to her the day before. “Love you all so much.”

Teigen and Legend announced on September 30 that they lost their son after complications that left her hospitalized. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she noted on Instagram at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Chrissy Teigen. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The cookbook author added that Jack “worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Legend, for his part, dedicated his Billboard Music Awards performance of “Never Break” to Teigen on Wednesday, October 14. He then posted a lengthier tribute via Instagram on Thursday, October 15.

“I love and cherish you and our family so much,” he wrote. “We’ve experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

Legend then assured Teigen that their relationship will “never break” despite the hardships. “I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” he noted. “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain.”

The EGOT winner concluded by telling fans that “Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready” and thanking those who have offered words of support.

The couple, who wed in September 2013, are parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

