Christina Anstead Posts About Choosing 'Peace' Over Drama After Split

Erin Crabtree

Shutting out the noise. Christina Anstead gave fans some insight into how she is dealing with the aftermath of her split from estranged husband Ant Anstead.

“When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace … I’m choosing the anomaly,” the Christina on the Coast star, 37, captioned an Instagram video of dolphins swimming in the ocean on Wednesday, October 21. “It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it.”

Christina then encouraged her followers to do the same. “When you are officially done ‘playing the game’. We all have the choice… choose the one that makes you feel good,” she wrote. “I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing – To me- this is peace and perfection.”

The Flip or Flop star announced her separation from Ant, 41, in September after less than two years of marriage. She purchased a boat named Aftermath earlier this month, which she appeared to be sailing on in her Wednesday video.

Meanwhile, the British television presenter enrolled in a five-week “breakup recovery” program to move on from the split. “I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me,” he explained via his Instagram Story on Sunday, October 18. “If anyone out there needs this DO IT!”

Christina spoke out about her failed relationships with Ant and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa in September. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she admitted on Instagram. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. … I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

The Wellness Remodel author shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with El Moussa, 39, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018, and son Hudson, 13 months, with Ant.

