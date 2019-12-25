Christmas Day horoscope: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Your Christmas Day horoscope finds Mercury in Sagittarius making a Semi-Sextile with Mars in Scorpio. A Semi-Sextile is the most often used of the minor aspects perhaps for no other reason than it can be easily seen.

The aspect indicates a mental interaction between the planets involved that is more sensed than experienced externally.

You may find yourself being particularly interested in upcoming goals and plans MarStars Astrology’s Marina Stoichkova

Astrologer Marina Stoichkova, from MarStars Astrology, believes this positive aspect can allow you to focus on concrete tasks. She said: “You can also expect to be more open in relation to communication with others. “This can help you to get straight to the point when talking with family members.

“You may also find yourself being particularly interested in upcoming goals and plans.” The Moon will be in the Sagittarius star sign until 10pm GMT (5pm ET). The MarStars Astrology expert thinks this is the easier part of the day due to this position. She said: “This combination is very positive, allowing people to remain extremely positive.

“The Sagittarius Moon is great for both planning ahead and travelling.” Then after 10pm GMT, Earth’s celestial orb will move on to Capricorn. The cosmic atmosphere will subsequently become a little more serious. Ms believes you can then expect to feel more focussed and able to pay attention to your boundaries. She said: “This may mean you close yourself away from the outside world in the evening.”

