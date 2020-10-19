Home Celebrity Christopher Cross says he walks with a cane and is neurologically 'foggy'...
Celebrity

Christopher Cross says he walks with a cane and is neurologically 'foggy' after battling COVID-19 and Guillain-Barré syndrome

0

By

Christopher Cross is on the mend.

The singer, 69, who is known for hits like “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” and “Sailing,” told CBS Sunday Morning that while he’s doing fine these days, his bout with COVID-19 earlier this year nearly killed him.

“There was some, you know, come-to-Jesus moments or whatever, where I was looking for any help I could get, you know, through this, to get outta this thing,” Cross told correspondent Serena Altschul. “‘Cause I wasn’t sure.”

When asked by Altschul when he thinks he was exposed, Cross said he assumes it was on a trip to Mexico.

“It was early March that I went to Mexico City for a concert,” he recalled. “And, to be frank, you know, nobody knew about masks or anything like that. No one wore masks on the plane. No one was doing that. We weren’t made aware that it was a problem.”

Along with his girlfriend Joy, Cross got very sick, and was left laid up at home for several weeks.

“We both got very sick with COVID,” he said. “We were sick for about three weeks. The biggest thing I remember is just incredible malaise — just, you couldn’t lift your head.”

Cross revealed his diagnosis on April 3 in a lengthy Facebook post, and advised those who weren’t taking the virus seriously to do so from now on.

- Advertisement -

“For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy,” he wrote at the time, “my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world.”

Christopher Cross (pictured in 1986) says he struggled to play guitar after experiencing paralysis as he battled COVID-19. (Photo: Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

While Cross soon felt he was on the mend, the virus proved to take more out of him than he realized.

“I went to the market. Then when I got home, I just, my legs just gave out,” said Cross. “That was it. Couldn’t walk at all.”

He was soon diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an illness where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Cross says his doctor believes the disease was caused by COVID-19. As his body struggled with the virus, he found himself hospitalized and unable to walk.

“You know, just, boom, I’m paralyzed. I’m in the hospital, but I can’t turn over. I can barely do anything,” said Cross. “My hands were also paralytic, which is hard, ’cause I play the guitar, of course. I wasn’t sure whether I would get that back.”

- Advertisement -

Cross calls his period of hospitalization “the worst 10 days of my life.”

“I couldn’t walk, could barely move. And so, it was certainly the darkest of times for me, you know?” he said. “It was really touch-and-go, and tough.”

When asked by Altschul what he was saying to himself during those horrifying moments in the hospital, Cross says he spoke to a higher power, asking that he just make it out alive.

“I could tell you that I had a few conversations, you know, when I was in there with whoever He or She is, and just saying, you know, ‘If you could just get me outta here, I will be a better person,'” he said. “You’re just looking for any sign of light, you know, in that darkness.”

Cross eventually recovered, and was discharged from the hospital. While he has regained the use of his legs, he now uses a cane to walk. He also has some issues speaking at times, as well as remembering things.

“Yeah, my walking is affected,” he explained. “My speech at times can be affected. Memory is a big deal, too. Just neurologically I’m kinda a little foggy, you know? Now, I’m on medication, a nerve pain medication which also can cause some of the fogginess. But until I can get off of it at some point, I won’t really know how clear I would be.”

He added that for most people living with Guillain-Barré, it requires about a year’s time to get back to normal. In the meantime, he’s doing his best to get the word out about how serious the virus really is.

“It’s not like I’m that big a celebrity, but it’s important for people to know you can get this disease,” Cross concluded. “And so, I felt it was sort of my obligation that I wanted to share with people: ‘Look, you know, this is a big deal. Like, you gotta wear your mask. You gotta take care of each other. Because, you know, this could happen to you.'”

- Advertisement -

While he hasn’t headed back to the stage quite yet, Cross is certainly looking forward to that moment.

“I don’t know whether I’ll walk out with my cane and I’ll sit down on a stool,” he shared. “But I’ve gotta tell you, and it’s hard to, you know, keep it together here, but, you know my fans, I know them. And they love me. I really feel in my heart, at least, that the fans are gonna be with me.”

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides. 

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTua Tagovailoa stayed behind to FaceTime his parents on an empty field after making NFL debut
Next articleAmy Duggar Claps Back at Troll Who Told Her to Have More Kids, Lose Weight

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Amy Duggar Claps Back at Troll Who Told Her to Have More Kids, Lose Weight

0
ByKathy Campbell Amy Duggar hit back at a fan who sent her a direct message telling her she needed to stop being “selfish,” lose weight...
Read more
Celebrity

Amy Duggar Fires Back At Internet Troll Who Says She Should ‘Pop Out’ More Kids: ‘The Audacity’

0
ByEmily Selleck Reality star Amy Duggar has clapped back at a fan who offered their unsolicited thoughts on how many kids she should have.Amy Duggar...
Read more
Celebrity

A Place In The Sun's Laura Hamilton struggles with 'tough' family demand while filming

0
ByLaura Hamilton, 38, sat down to watch Strictly Come Dancing's launch episode last night before heading off to Cyprus to film new episodes for...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeff Dye Appears to Reference Kristin Cavallari Romance in Funny Post

0
ByKathy Campbell Sending a message? Jeff Dye seemed to be referencing his new romance with Kristin Cavallari in an Instagram post on Sunday, October 18.The...
Read more
Celebrity

Keanu Reeves Kisses GF Alexandra Grant As He Heads To Set For ‘The Matrix 4’ — See Pic

0
ByErin Silvia Keanu Reeves and his gorgeous girlfriend Alexandra Grant shared a sweet moment in Berlin when he leaned down to give her a kiss...
Read more
Celebrity

Giuliana Rancic Gives Coronavirus Recovery Update After Testing Positive: 'All Better Now'

0
ByGiuliana Rancic Gives Coronavirus Recovery Update | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageGiuliana Rancic Gives Coronavirus Recovery Update After Testing Positive:...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

One can make a difference

Entertainment 0
ByBY BRIDGET MENEZESTHERE was a writer who used to go to the seaside to do his writing. He had the habit of walking along...
Read more

The Walking Dead season 11 theories: Daryl kills Maggie as Reedus hints Negan is 'family'

Tv & Radio 0
ByAnd if so, with the "family" comparison, could Daryl see Negan now as a brother and stop at nothing to protect him? If Maggie were...
Read more

Amy Duggar Claps Back at Troll Who Told Her to Have More Kids, Lose Weight

Celebrity 0
ByKathy Campbell Amy Duggar hit back at a fan who sent her a direct message telling her she needed to stop being “selfish,” lose weight...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: